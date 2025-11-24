During the 2004 elections, where he was one of the candidates for the Bharatiya Janata Party at Lok Sabha from Bikaner, Rajasthan, and part of the BJP campaign, Dharmendra made a bold statement which was not only the topic of discussions in media and political circles but also caught everyone by surprise.

What Was Dharmendra’s ‘Jump Off Parliament Roof’ Remark That Sparked A Massive Political Storm?

The actor turned politician when he was speaking at a rally, claimed, ‘If the government does not listen to me I will be on top of the parliament and jump off!’ Of course, it had the appearance of being rhetorical and exaggerated. Still, the statement resulted in a full fledged political controversy, which raised doubts about his seriousness as a parliamentarian and his suitability for any political office. The statement reverberated through the power corridors and questions were raised about Dharmendra’s political commitment and conduct after he switched from his successful cinema career. He had, nevertheless, registered a very good win in 2004, defeating his Congress opponent by a big margin, but his next term was characterized by criticism for not taking part and being present in parliament. The ‘parliament roof’ statement became a metaphor for what many saw as his showy campaign style contrasting with his actual legislative engagement. It highlighted the conflict between celebrity and political accountability.

In the larger picture, the incident was one of the most memorable happenings in the political career of Dharmendra, illustrating how a dramatic touch of a film star on the campaign trail entered serious political debate. The backlash illustrated increasing public demand for MPs to be responsible, not just verbally. Even when Dharmendra shifted his focus completely onto his film career instead of politics, the incident stayed a cautionary tale about star politicians, their words, and their accountability.

