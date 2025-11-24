LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI gautam gambhir dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Was Dharmendra’s ‘Jump Off Parliament Roof’ Remark That Sparked A Massive Political Storm?

What Was Dharmendra’s ‘Jump Off Parliament Roof’ Remark That Sparked A Massive Political Storm?

Even when Dharmendra shifted his focus completely onto his film career instead of politics, the incident stayed a cautionary tale about star politicians, their words, and their accountability.

What Was Dharmendra’s ‘Jump Off Parliament Roof’ Remark That Sparked A Massive Political Storm? (Image Credit: aapkadharam via Instagram)
What Was Dharmendra’s ‘Jump Off Parliament Roof’ Remark That Sparked A Massive Political Storm? (Image Credit: aapkadharam via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 24, 2025 18:10:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Was Dharmendra’s ‘Jump Off Parliament Roof’ Remark That Sparked A Massive Political Storm?

During the 2004 elections, where he was one of the candidates for the Bharatiya Janata Party at Lok Sabha from Bikaner, Rajasthan, and part of the BJP campaign, Dharmendra made a bold statement which was not only the topic of discussions in media and political circles but also caught everyone by surprise.

What Was Dharmendra’s ‘Jump Off Parliament Roof’ Remark That Sparked A Massive Political Storm?

The actor turned politician when he was speaking at a rally, claimed, ‘If the government does not listen to me I will be on top of the parliament and jump off!’ Of course, it had the appearance of being rhetorical and exaggerated. Still, the statement resulted in a full fledged political controversy, which raised doubts about his seriousness as a parliamentarian and his suitability for any political office. The statement reverberated through the power corridors and questions were raised about Dharmendra’s political commitment and conduct after he switched from his successful cinema career. He had, nevertheless, registered a very good win in 2004, defeating his Congress opponent by a big margin, but his next term was characterized by criticism for not taking part and being present in parliament. The ‘parliament roof’ statement became a metaphor for what many saw as his showy campaign style contrasting with his actual legislative engagement. It highlighted the conflict between celebrity and political accountability.

Dharmendra Cause Of Death

In the larger picture, the incident was one of the most memorable happenings in the political career of Dharmendra, illustrating how a dramatic touch of a film star on the campaign trail entered serious political debate. The backlash illustrated increasing public demand for MPs to be responsible, not just verbally. Even when Dharmendra shifted his focus completely onto his film career instead of politics, the incident stayed a cautionary tale about star politicians, their words, and their accountability.

Also Read: Did Dharmendra Break The Marriage Proposal Hema Malini Once Considered From THIS Actor?

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 6:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: amitabh bachchandharmendradharmendra age deathDharmendra Cause Of Deathdharmendra death date and timedharmendra diedDharmendra funeralDharmendra Wifehema malinihema malini age

RELATED News

Dharmendra Dies At 89: Veteran Actor’ Son Sunny Deol Breaks Down During Final Rites In Mumbai, Watch!

Dharmendra Passes Away On 90th Birthday Of THIS Legendary Bollywood Screenwriter, Netizens Say, ‘Heartbreaking Coincidence’

Dharmendra Passes Away: “I Believe In Dying With My Boots On”, When The Actor Said He Wanted To Work Till His Final Day

‘You Might Have Ten Men, But I Have An…’ Fearless Dharmendra Once Gave It Back To Underworld, Warned Not To Mess With Him

Dharmendra Passes Away: His Last Instagram Post Wishing Fans On Dussehra- ‘Bhagwan Aapko Lambi Sehat De, Khushiyan De…’ Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

RBI Chief Sanjay Malhotra Says ‘Room For More Interest Rate Cuts In India, Timing Up To Panel’

‘Want To Make You Pregnant’: New Audio And Chat Leaks Deepen Fresh Case Of Sexual Allegations Against Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

Palm Oil Conclave 2025 In Bhopal to Drive National Dialogue on Health, Markets & Sustainability

What Was Dharmendra’s ‘Jump Off Parliament Roof’ Remark That Sparked A Massive Political Storm?

Kerala Shocker: 45-Year-Old Woman Killed After Husband Repeatedly Attacks Her With LPG Cylinder, Daughter Witnesses Murder

‘Ridiculous Approach!’ Ravi Shastri Slams Gautam Gambhir’s Tactics As India Suffer Heavy Collapse vs South Africa In Guwahati

Suburban Mumbai Emerges as City’s Real Housing Centre, Palladian Partners Analysis Shows

Is Malaysia Planning To Ban TikTok And Instagram For Kids Under 16? Here’s What The Government Is Planning Including Enforcing Stricter Responsibilities On Parents

‘Political Propaganda’: Ex-Tirupati Official On Claims Of ₹20-Crore Spurious Ghee Laddoos; Row Explained

What Happens If India Lose The Test Series To South Africa?

What Was Dharmendra’s ‘Jump Off Parliament Roof’ Remark That Sparked A Massive Political Storm?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Was Dharmendra’s ‘Jump Off Parliament Roof’ Remark That Sparked A Massive Political Storm?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Was Dharmendra’s ‘Jump Off Parliament Roof’ Remark That Sparked A Massive Political Storm?
What Was Dharmendra’s ‘Jump Off Parliament Roof’ Remark That Sparked A Massive Political Storm?
What Was Dharmendra’s ‘Jump Off Parliament Roof’ Remark That Sparked A Massive Political Storm?
What Was Dharmendra’s ‘Jump Off Parliament Roof’ Remark That Sparked A Massive Political Storm?

QUICK LINKS