Home > Entertainment > "Whatever I am today is because of my teachers": Anupam Kher expresses gratitude to educators on Teachers Day 2025

"Whatever I am today is because of my teachers": Anupam Kher expresses gratitude to educators on Teachers Day 2025

"Whatever I am today is because of my teachers": Anupam Kher expresses gratitude to educators on Teachers Day 2025

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:15:48 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, legendary actor Anupam Kher recalled the teachings of the teachers from his school, college, and drama school, which helped him to become a good artist and successful in life.

While talking to ANI, Anupam Kher wished ‘Happy Teachers’ Day’ to everyone while citing the importance of teachers in shaping a student’s life.

“I wish you all a very happy Teacher’s Day. Whatever I am today is because of the teachers of my school, college, drama school, and life. Parents, grandparents, I salute them because I have learnt a lot from them. Teachers don’t just teach you about education, they teach you about life,” said Anupam Kher.

The actor expressed his gratitude to the late Ebrahim Alkazi, former director of the National School of Drama, for his teachings, which helped him develop his acting skills.

While sharing some of his teachings, the actor said, “National School of Drama’s director, the great Indian actor, Ebrahim Alkazi Sir, taught me that the bigger your mind is, the bigger your world will be, and the deeper your heart is, the deeper humanity will settle, and this is true.”

The actor revealed that his first job was as a teacher after passing the drama school. While working as a teacher, Anupam Kher realised the importance of teaching and decided to open the acting school later in life.

“My first job was as a teacher after passing the drama school. I was a teacher at Bharatiya Hindu Drama Centre. So, 20 years ago, when I was working with an actress, she was a new actress and was good, but when she came to me and started speaking the dialogue, she was very scared. That day I decided that I will open an acting school, this will be my best service for society, for teachers,” said Anupam Kher.

Anupam Kher established his acting institute, ‘Actor Prepares’, in 2005. Actress Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan are some of the many notable alumni of this school.

While talking to ANI, Kher also recalled his time with directors Subhash Ghai, Mahesh Bhatt and David O Russell during his acting journey.

“Bhatt sir used to scold me a lot. Subhash Ghai sir used to get upset. On set, David, with whom I have done ‘The Silver Linings Playbook’, didn’t scold me like that, but he had their own way. Even if someone says something bad, it feels like they have scolded. Even if someone is quiet, it feels like they are scolding. So he told me, on the first day of shooting, he asked me to reduce the acting. ‘I beg of you.’ So I had to,” said Anupam Kher.

The actor recently made his return to the director’s chair with the film ‘Tanvi The Great’, which starred debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

"Whatever I am today is because of my teachers": Anupam Kher expresses gratitude to educators on Teachers Day 2025

