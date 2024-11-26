Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
When Did Jung Ho Yeon First Meet Lee Dong Hwi? Squid Game’s Star Breaks Up With Big Bet’s Actor After 9 Years

Despite their breakup, both Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Dong Hwi remain focused on their flourishing careers in the entertainment industry. Read on to know the details

When Did Jung Ho Yeon First Meet Lee Dong Hwi? Squid Game’s Star Breaks Up With Big Bet’s Actor After 9 Years

Model-turned-actress Jung Ho Yeon and renowned K-drama actor Lee Dong Hwi have reportedly ended their romantic relationship after being together for nine years.

On November 26, South Korean media outlets reported the breakup, which was later confirmed by both stars’ respective talent agencies. According to the official statements, the two have chosen to part ways amicably and will maintain cordial relations as colleagues and friends in the entertainment industry.

Lee Dong Hwi, best known for his role in Reply 1988, has previously spoken openly about his relationship with Jung Ho Yeon on various web variety shows.

Jung Ho Yeon And Lee Dong Hwi Relationship Timeline

The pair reportedly began dating in 2015 but kept their relationship private until they went public the following year. Speaking of when did they first meet, it is exactly not clear when and where they first met. The duo also kept their relationship under wraps for many years in the beginning.

Recent Projects of Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Dong Hwi

Lee Dong Hwi’s Work

Lee Dong Hwi was recently seen in the historical drama Chief Detective 1958 alongside Lee Je Hoon. Starting December 6, he will appear in the tvN variety show Living in a Rented Room in Finland, where he will reunite with former co-star Lee Je Hoon. The show also features Cha Eun Woo and Queen of Tears star Kwak Dong Yeon.

Jung Ho Yeon’s Hollywood Journey

Jung Ho Yeon made her acting debut in 2021 with a leading role in the Netflix hit series Squid Game, which earned her a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award. Since then, she has transitioned to Hollywood, starring in the Apple TV+ psychological thriller Disclaimer alongside Cate Blanchett.

She is set to appear in the film Hope with Moving star Zo In Sung and Hollywood actors Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender. Additionally, she will star opposite Theo James in Kim Jee Woon’s upcoming project, The Hole.

Continued Success in Their Careers

Despite their breakup, both Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Dong Hwi remain focused on their flourishing careers in the entertainment industry. Fans eagerly anticipate their upcoming performances in diverse projects on both local and global platforms.

