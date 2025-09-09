LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Where Do Bollywood & Tollywood Celebrities Really Live? Homes of Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar and more

Where Do Bollywood & Tollywood Celebrities Really Live? Homes of Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar and more

Ever wondered where Bollywood and Tollywood stars live? From Ranbir Kapoor’s luxurious Mumbai apartment to Ram Charan’s grand Hyderabad home and Akshay Kumar’s sea-facing mansion, celebrity residences reflect style, wealth, and personality. These lavish homes combine comfort with grandeur, offering fans a glimpse into the private lives of their favorite stars while showcasing India’s luxury real estate.

Where Do Bollywood & Tollywood Celebrities Really Live? Homes of Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar and more

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 9, 2025 17:00:01 IST

Bollywood and Tollywood stars usually have stunning one-of-a-kind homes that all have spacious designs and lots of privacy too, but most importantly, they showcase their own style. Their personal homes are a reflection of their unique personality, the pressures of fame, professional creativity, environment and home design fads, and some drama. This area has the likes of Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, and Ranbir Kapoor nearby.

Ranbir Kapoor – Bungalows Vakkar, Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt are almost finished there ultra-luxury, six-story bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai. Bungalows Vakkar is the unexpected name, which is Ranbir’s grandmother name who passed away. Alia and Ranbir’s home, which will have very spacious interiors, modern conveniences, and have all the comfort of home, provides are light-hearted experience among the most bustling cities in the world. Hopefully Bungalows Vakkar gives them some safe harbour, while keeping the fun bollywood actor design aspects.

Ram Charan’s Hyderabad Villa

Ram Charan, a Tollywood superstar, has a huge, private villa that is intended to reflect both traditional, Indian architecture, as well as modern luxury architectural design. He has a famous villa for its vast gardens, massive entertainment spaces, and extreme privacy. Ram Charan’s villa is a showcase for. He has utilized his “success” in the Telugu film industry to create a family living space that the star likes to spend free time with people he considers close family.

Akshay Kumar’s Mumbai Penthouse

Akshay Kumar lives in a luxurious penthouse apartment in the high-end Lokhandwala Complex. The style sleek and lavish amenities, there is one thing that is boast-worthy, an amazing panoramic view of the city.

 Kumar’s residence also allows him the level of privacy that is required for Bollywood’s foremost action star. His home indicates Akshay’s penchant for comfort with an element of elegance. 

A Few Other Celebrity Homes

The list of Bollywood and Tollywood stars that have bought lavish residences in and around Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore are endless. Most of these luxurious homes have built-in state-of-the-art security systems, home theatres, gyms, and superbly landscaped gardens, which provide them leading a life of luxury and ease from their busy filming schedules. Celebrity home are not just a place of residence, they are a way of exhibiting a level of fashion and sophistication as a high level entertainment industry persona. 

In conclusion, Bollywood and Tollywood stars such as Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranbir Kapoor choose home that reflects their lavish lifestyle, calmness of privacy, taste to luxury living and their own personal display of their unique style, which give them the privilege to live a dream luxury life.

This article is based on publicly available reports about celebrity residences. Locations and details may vary as stars value privacy. Readers are encouraged to respect celebrity personal spaces and boundaries.

Tags: akshay kumarBollywoodCelebrity Homeshyderabadlifestyleluxury housesmumbaiRam Charanranbir kapoorreal estatetollywood

Where Do Bollywood & Tollywood Celebrities Really Live? Homes of Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar and more

