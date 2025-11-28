Who Is Bharat Takhtani? Esha Deol’s Ex-Husband Attends Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet at Deol Residence – Know His Business and Family Background

LIVE TV
Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 28, 2025 13:33:51 IST

Mumbai-based Bharat Takhtani is a successful jewellery businessman from the Sindhi community. He is an ex-husband of actress Esha Deol. Recently, Bharat attended a prayer meeting for actor Dharmendra at his house in Mumbai and to show his support for Esha and the Deol family during a difficult period.

Who is Bharat Takhtani?

Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol were married for 12 years (2012-2024) and have two daughters: Radhya and Miraya. There are some reports that Miraya’s name is also reported as Maya. After their divorce, the couple continues to have a friendly relationship with each other.

Business/Career

Bharat is the son of Vijay Takhtani, who is well-known in the Indian gems & jewellery industry. There are three generations of Takhtanis who own a jewellery business. Bharat is a director of Zar Jewels and is also a director of R.G Bangles, both of which are descended from Gurumukhdas Takhtani’s bangle company that was established in 1950. Estimates of Bharat’s net worth range from $20 million (approximately ₹165 Crore in 2021). 

Family Background

Born into a Sindhi Family in Mumbai to parents, Vijay & Pooja Takhtani. Bharat has one brother, Devesh Takhtani. Prior to the foundation of a Childrens Bangle Company, Girdharlal & Bros, and later, R.G. Bangle Pvt.Ltd was introduced to their makeshift store and after many years, transitioned out of fabricating children’s bangles into Zar Jewels.

Dharmendra Prayer Meet Attendance

Upon the passing of Dharmendra in November 2025, the Deol Family hosted a prayer meet at their residence which Bharat attended dressed modestly, He greeted and supported the Deol Family to pay their respects, and demonstrated that he continues to show support for them despite the fact that he and Esha are divorced.

Divorce Life

It appears that Bharat has focused primarily on his company and family following the divorce and has moved away from the public eye as much as possible during this time. In recent stories, he was also being linked to an entrepreneur named Meghna Lakhani based in Dubai, and though there are reports of him moving on, he and Esha are still co-parenting and refer to one another as cordial.

This article is based on publicly available information and media reports. Personal details mentioned are for informational purposes only and are not intended to cause harm, defame, or invade privacy. Readers are advised to verify information from official sources if required.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 1:33 PM IST
