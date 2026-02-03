LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Bigg Boss EX- Contestant Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? ‘Vada Pav Girl’ Reveals His Personal Pictures After Being Cheated, Breaks Down in Tears- Watch

Who Is Bigg Boss EX- Contestant Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? ‘Vada Pav Girl’ Reveals His Personal Pictures After Being Cheated, Breaks Down in Tears- Watch

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant recently posted a video, where she was seen breaking down in tears while she was speaking candidly about the pain she has been going through.

Who Is Bigg Boss EX- Contestant Chandrika Dixit's Husband?
Who Is Bigg Boss EX- Contestant Chandrika Dixit's Husband?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 3, 2026 11:49:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Bigg Boss EX- Contestant Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? ‘Vada Pav Girl’ Reveals His Personal Pictures After Being Cheated, Breaks Down in Tears- Watch

Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the ‘Vada Pav Girl’ and a former Bigg Boss contestant, has once again found herself in the spotlight, this time for deeply personal reasons. Chadrika recently opened up about alleged troubles in her marriage, accusing her husband of cheating. 

You Might Be Interested In

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant recently posted a video, where she was seen breaking down in tears while she was speaking candidly about the pain she has been going through. As the video went viral, many viewers were left wondering: who is Chandrika Dixit’s husband, and what exactly led to this emotional revelation? 

Chandrika Dixit Viral Video: Accuses Husband of Cheating 

A video featuring Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the “Vada Pav Girl,” has been going viral on social media, in which she is seen breaking down as she accuses her husband of infidelity and levels multiple serious allegations. The clip has triggered a wave of mixed reactions from users across various platforms. 

You Might Be Interested In

Chandrika Dixit Accuses Husband of Cheating 

‘Vada Pav’ girl Chandrika Dixit has shared a video on her official Instagram account, in which she broke down in tears. In this video, Chandrika Dixit says, “What does he want, what do you want to show the world right now, our fights. You know what I have been tolerating for the last 2 months. It has been more than 2 months that I am not saying anything. I am working, taking care of the child. I am managing the shop, work, everything, and you are going to get up and do all this. The girl who is roaming around you all day calling you husband. There are so many such things that are tearing the nerves of my brain. I am not able to work, what should I do.” 

Chandrika Dixit Shares Personal Pictures of Husband

Along with video, Chandrika Dixit also shared screenshots of her husband’s chats and posted a photo of him with another woman on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, ‘Saboot Mere Paas Bhi Hai.” She ensured that the other woman’s face was not revealed. 

Social Media Reactions

One user commented, “Ab new content hai ye.” 

Second user commented, “Wow kya acting h.” 

Third user commented, “Overacting se bhi upar ki overacting.”

Chandrika Dixit and Husband Yugam Gera

Chandrika Dixit and her husband, Yugam Gera, reportedly met in Delhi after she relocated there from Indore. Chandrika has earlier spoken about her husband Yugam’s support during her journey to fame, including her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3. The two also share a young son named Rudra. 

As of now, Yugam Gera has not released any official statement responding to the allegations, there has been no confirmation of legal action from either side.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Release Date OUT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Once Again Reunite to ‘Bigadne’ Audiences With Revenge Saga, Movie Releases On…

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 11:49 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bigg bossBigg Boss OTTChandrika DixitChandrika Dixit cheatingChandrika Dixit husbandChandrika Dixit viral videowho is Chandrika Dixit

RELATED News

Is Akshaye Khanna’s Flashback Enough to Ignite Ranveer Singh’s Wrath in Dhurandhar 2? ‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,’ Teases The Poster

You Don’t Expect a Rahman Project”: Vishwadeep Zeest on His Breakthrough

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date OUT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Once Again Reunite to ‘Bigadne’ Audiences With Revenge Saga, Movie Releases On…

‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai’: Dhurandhar 2 Poster OUT, Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s Revenge Teaser to Be Unveiled Today at THIS Time

Who Is Arun Panwar? YouTuber Earning Lakhs Monthly Accused Of Taking ₹71 Lakh Cash, 21 Tola Gold As Dowry, Calls It ‘Daan’, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Bigg Boss EX- Contestant Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? ‘Vada Pav Girl’ Reveals His Personal Pictures After Being Cheated, Breaks Down in Tears- Watch

India Powers Global Trade: Running on the ‘Father of All Deals’ And the ‘Mother of All Deals’ – Here Is What The World Needs To Know

From 19-Minute MMS To Lalitha Viral Clip: Comparing Alina Amir, Arohi Mim, And Umair Marry Pakistani Video – What Do They Have In Common? Find Out Here

iQOO To Launch 15R In India: 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Q2 Gaming Chip, And 200MP OIS Camera—Check Launch Date And Price

Which Indian Exports Will Skyrocket After India-US Trade Deal Cuts Tariffs? Experts Reveal The Big Winners

Gold and Silver Prices on MCX Today: India–US Trade Deal Sparks Precious Metals Rally, City-Wise Rates and Global Comparison in INR – Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Delhi Crime: Man Arrested For Allegedly Repeatedly Raping His 14-Year-Old Daughter In Paharganj, Police Launch Detailed Investigation

Who Is Lalitha From Karimnagar Viral MMS? The Video Taking Over Indian Feeds After Alina Amir And Fatima Jatoi Obscene Leaked Clips – Everything You Need to Know

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Turns Green! Sensex Jumps 2,400+, Nifty Above 25,800 After India–US Trade Deal; Investors and Traders Celebrate Globally

NASA Artemis II Launch In Trouble? Here Is What Happened To Historic Moon Mission, ‘Hydogen Fuel Leakage…’

Who Is Bigg Boss EX- Contestant Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? ‘Vada Pav Girl’ Reveals His Personal Pictures After Being Cheated, Breaks Down in Tears- Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Bigg Boss EX- Contestant Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? ‘Vada Pav Girl’ Reveals His Personal Pictures After Being Cheated, Breaks Down in Tears- Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Bigg Boss EX- Contestant Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? ‘Vada Pav Girl’ Reveals His Personal Pictures After Being Cheated, Breaks Down in Tears- Watch
Who Is Bigg Boss EX- Contestant Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? ‘Vada Pav Girl’ Reveals His Personal Pictures After Being Cheated, Breaks Down in Tears- Watch
Who Is Bigg Boss EX- Contestant Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? ‘Vada Pav Girl’ Reveals His Personal Pictures After Being Cheated, Breaks Down in Tears- Watch
Who Is Bigg Boss EX- Contestant Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? ‘Vada Pav Girl’ Reveals His Personal Pictures After Being Cheated, Breaks Down in Tears- Watch

QUICK LINKS