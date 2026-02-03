Who Is Bigg Boss EX- Contestant Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? ‘Vada Pav Girl’ Reveals His Personal Pictures After Being Cheated, Breaks Down in Tears- Watch

Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the ‘Vada Pav Girl’ and a former Bigg Boss contestant, has once again found herself in the spotlight, this time for deeply personal reasons. Chadrika recently opened up about alleged troubles in her marriage, accusing her husband of cheating.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant recently posted a video, where she was seen breaking down in tears while she was speaking candidly about the pain she has been going through. As the video went viral, many viewers were left wondering: who is Chandrika Dixit’s husband, and what exactly led to this emotional revelation?

Chandrika Dixit Viral Video: Accuses Husband of Cheating

A video featuring Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the “Vada Pav Girl,” has been going viral on social media, in which she is seen breaking down as she accuses her husband of infidelity and levels multiple serious allegations. The clip has triggered a wave of mixed reactions from users across various platforms.

Chandrika Dixit Accuses Husband of Cheating

‘Vada Pav’ girl Chandrika Dixit has shared a video on her official Instagram account, in which she broke down in tears. In this video, Chandrika Dixit says, “What does he want, what do you want to show the world right now, our fights. You know what I have been tolerating for the last 2 months. It has been more than 2 months that I am not saying anything. I am working, taking care of the child. I am managing the shop, work, everything, and you are going to get up and do all this. The girl who is roaming around you all day calling you husband. There are so many such things that are tearing the nerves of my brain. I am not able to work, what should I do.”

Chandrika Dixit Shares Personal Pictures of Husband

Along with video, Chandrika Dixit also shared screenshots of her husband’s chats and posted a photo of him with another woman on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, ‘Saboot Mere Paas Bhi Hai.” She ensured that the other woman’s face was not revealed.

Social Media Reactions

One user commented, “Ab new content hai ye.”

Second user commented, “Wow kya acting h.”

Third user commented, “Overacting se bhi upar ki overacting.”

Chandrika Dixit and Husband Yugam Gera

Chandrika Dixit and her husband, Yugam Gera, reportedly met in Delhi after she relocated there from Indore. Chandrika has earlier spoken about her husband Yugam’s support during her journey to fame, including her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3. The two also share a young son named Rudra.

As of now, Yugam Gera has not released any official statement responding to the allegations, there has been no confirmation of legal action from either side.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Release Date OUT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Once Again Reunite to ‘Bigadne’ Audiences With Revenge Saga, Movie Releases On…