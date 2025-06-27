Who is Daniel Roseberry, Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Designer And Creative Director Of Schiaparelli?

The Italian city Venice has become the talk of the world these days as Amazon’s former CEO and founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have started their wedding festivities in the city.

The grand celebration of the wedding started with celebrity guests started coming to the city on June 26, 2025 for the three days celebration. However, the one thing that got the spotlight was Lauren Sanchez’s gown that stole the limelight.

Schiaparelli Couture Brings a Touch of Timeless Elegance

For her grand wedding celebration, Lauren decided to go with a piece from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2025 couture collection. The strapless beige silk gown featured a balconette-style neckline and off-shoulder sleeves, creating an effortlessly elegant look.

She looked like a royal princess in the dress and her dress also signed to it. The dress was designed with green and blue floral designs.

As soon as she came out she looked like a royal bride and had a cultural look in the modern gown.

Daniel Roseberry’s Signature Design Makes a Statement

The big question that is trending on social media is who is Lauren’s wedding dress designer? Let me tell you that it’s none other than Daniel Roseberry, who created something truly unique for Lauren’s big moment.

Lauren’s big gown included a striking metallic corset, covered in gold bugle beads, which added structure and shimmer. It gave her waist a dramatic hourglass shape, thanks to some clever styling.

“The concept of weaving the vintage allure with a contemporary flair was befitting of a modern woman like Lauren Sanchez delving into traditional rituals.”

This wedding brought the vibe of present and past combination that gave Lauren the elegance of a graceful bride.

Simple Styling Lets the Dress Shine

Lauren kept the rest of her look refined and minimal. She wore just a pair of diamond studs and her solitaire engagement ring.

Her makeup was soft and romantic, with pink lips and blushed cheeks adding a gentle glow. A touch of smoky eyeshadow gave her a little edge without taking away from the gown.

Her hair was styled half-up, with a few soft waves framing her face. It was the kind of effortless beauty that felt both natural and polished.

Who is Daniel Roseberry?

Daniel Roseberry is an American fashion designer and the creative director of Schiaparelli. Most of his work gives the vibe of bold imagination, rich details, and a clear look to surrealist art.

Daniel Roseberry has been famous for blending traditional couture with ideas that feel fresh and unexpected. Even Lauren’s dress comes from his Spring-Summer 2025 collection, which played with contrasts like vintage charm and modern tailoring.

In the past, he has given some popular collections designed with mythical themes, otherworldly silhouettes, and strong visual storytelling. Given by the example of The Fall 2024 line, focused on the idea of the phoenix as a symbol of rebirth.

Lauren Sanchez’s wedding gown showed everything Roseberry is known for. It’s artistic, striking, and made for someone who wants to make a lasting impression.

