Who Is Daya Nayak? This Mumbai Encounter Specialist Investigating Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case Has Eliminated Over 80 Criminals

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra West residence in Mumbai during the early hours of Thursday, January 16. An unidentified intruder entered his home around 2:30 AM, leading to a confrontation during which Khan sustained multiple stab wounds. He was promptly taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery.
The assailant reportedly accessed Khan’s 12th-floor apartment, possibly via the building’s shaft, as CCTV footage did not capture any unauthorized entries through the lifts or lobby.
Upon entering, the intruder confronted a nanny employed at the residence. When Khan intervened to protect his family, he was attacked. Despite efforts to detain the intruder by locking him in a room, the assailant managed to escape through a window.