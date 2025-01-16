Home
Who Is Daya Nayak? This Mumbai Encounter Specialist Investigating Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case Has Eliminated Over 80 Criminals

Daya Nayak, often referred to as an 'encounter specialist,' is a distinguished officer in the Mumbai Police, renowned for his significant role in combating the city's underworld during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Who Is Daya Nayak? This Mumbai Encounter Specialist Investigating Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case Has Eliminated Over 80 Criminals

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra West residence in Mumbai during the early hours of Thursday, January 16. An unidentified intruder entered his home around 2:30 AM, leading to a confrontation during which Khan sustained multiple stab wounds. He was promptly taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The assailant reportedly accessed Khan’s 12th-floor apartment, possibly via the building’s shaft, as CCTV footage did not capture any unauthorized entries through the lifts or lobby.

Upon entering, the intruder confronted a nanny employed at the residence. When Khan intervened to protect his family, he was attacked. Despite efforts to detain the intruder by locking him in a room, the assailant managed to escape through a window.

Who Is Daya Nayak?

Daya Nayak, often referred to as an ‘encounter specialist,’ is a distinguished officer in the Mumbai Police, renowned for his significant role in combating the city’s underworld during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Early Life and Background

Originating from the village of Yennehole in Karnataka’s Udupi district, Nayak faced financial hardships during his upbringing. After completing his education up to the seventh grade in a Kannada-medium school, he relocated to Mumbai in 1979.

In the city, he initially worked as a table cleaner in a hotel, where the proprietor supported his further education. Prior to this, Nayak also gained experience working as a plumber.

Police Career and Notable Encounters

Nayak commenced his career with the Mumbai Police in 1995, with his first assignment at the Juhu police station. On December 31 of that year, he encountered two gangsters affiliated with the Chhota Rajan gang.

During the attempted arrest, the criminals opened fire, prompting Nayak to retaliate, resulting in their deaths. This incident marked the beginning of his reputation as an ‘encounter specialist.’

Over time, he has been credited with conducting over 80 encounters, significantly contributing to the dismantling of organized crime in Mumbai.

Throughout his career, Nayak has received several promotions in acknowledgment of his service. In December 2021, he was elevated to the rank of senior police inspector, reflecting his dedication and contributions to law enforcement in Mumbai.

