Who Is Flipperachi? Dhurandhar’s ‘Fa9la’ Singer Behind Akshaye Khanna’s Iconic Entry Sets Guinness World Record

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, aka Houssam Fakher, redefined Khaleeji hip-hop with Dhurandhar’s ‘Fa9la.’ Akshaye Khanna’s powerful entry turned the song viral, blending Arabic beats with Bollywood flair and earning Flipperachi a rare Guinness World Record.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 31, 2026 14:46:55 IST

Houssam Fakher, who works under the stage name Flipperachi, has established himself as the ultimate benchmark for Khaleeji hip-hop music.

Flipp combines his unique Arabic dialect with Western urban hip-hop style to represent Bahrain. His current achievement includes a high-energy partnership for the Indian film industry, which focuses on the movie Dhurandhar.

Cinematic Impact

The film gained maximum public attention after Akshaye Khanna performed his famous entrance song, ‘Fa9la.’ The film introduces Khanna through his powerful screen presence, which Flipperachi uses to build his entrance performance in Dhurandhar. 

The track functions as more than a background score because it establishes a cultural connection. The song ‘Fa9la’ combines Middle Eastern musical elements with Bollywood’s theatrical sound to create a new way for international musicians to participate in Indian film “entry” sequences.

The combination of Khanna’s experienced performance with Flipperachi’s song delivery created a viral moment that exceeded ordinary promotional methods, which made it one of the most discussed debuts of the year.

Guinness Achievement

The collaboration reached its highest achievement when Flipperachi received a Guinness World Record for “Fa9la” at Dhurandhar, which met “world-class” standards.

The record specifics capture two main aspects that demonstrate the song’s rapid digital growth and its international performance metrics, but the achievement establishes Flipperachi as an industry pioneer. This record marks a rare instance where an Arabic hip-hop artist has secured such a prestigious title through a Bollywood venture.

The “Dhurandhar” project achieves validation as a worldwide phenomenon that extends beyond its status as a regional release. Flipperachi achieves this achievement, which demonstrates his capacity to perform at the highest international level, because his exceptional production skills and artistic talents remove all language obstacles.

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 2:46 PM IST
