Meet Controversy Queen Rakhi Sawant Trolled For Bold Body Hugging Outfit While Offering Shraddhanjali To Ajit Pawar Leader

Rakhi Sawant, who people call India’s first “Controversy Queen,” has become the focus of another social media crisis. Rakhi maintains her public presence through her authentic behavior, which generates viral content from her Bigg Boss appearance and her exposed personal life.

Her newest public appearance has created major public backlash because people charge her with showing no proper behavior during a serious event.

Inappropriate Funeral Attire and Public Backlash

The latest dispute began when Rakhi Sawant appeared to pay “shraddhanjali” (tribute) to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after his death.

Rakhi dressed in a daring body-hugging maroon one-piece outfit, which included a high slit and stylish boots, for the event, which required serious dressing. Social media users were quick to call out the “inappropriate” nature of her clothing, with many labeling her choice as “shameless” and “vulgar” given the mourning period.

Critics argued that while she has the right to her fashion choices, a public tribute to a departed leader requires a level of sensitivity that was clearly missing from her presentation.

Conspiracy Claims and Media Interaction

Rakhi’s statements to the paparazzi became more destructive to the situation than her choice of clothes. She declared her sadness about the politician’s death while she described his death as a “shadyantra” (conspiracy), which she wanted police to investigate for complete details about his passing.

By combining sensationalist allegations with her controversial clothing choices, she created a media event that most people believed to distract from her actual purpose at the event.

The incident shows how Rakhi creates viral content with her public displays of grief, which people perceive as fake, but her public image shows her strength to make people think differently about her throughout any situation.

Also Read: Bhojpuri Star Akanksha Awasthi In Crisis: Husband Under Police Scanner In Rs 11.5 Crore Fraud Case