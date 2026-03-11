LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Ex-Husband? Businessman Sohael Khaturiya, Once Married To Actress’ Best Friend Rinky Bajaj, Gets Divorced Again

Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Ex-Husband? Businessman Sohael Khaturiya, Once Married To Actress’ Best Friend Rinky Bajaj, Gets Divorced Again

Actress Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya have officially divorced after the Bandra Family Court granted their mutual separation.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya granted divorce (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya granted divorce (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 11, 2026 16:43:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Ex-Husband? Businessman Sohael Khaturiya, Once Married To Actress’ Best Friend Rinky Bajaj, Gets Divorced Again

Hansika Motwani Divorce: Actress Hansika Motwani and her husband, businessman Sohael Khaturiya, are officially divorced. The Bandra Family Court in Mumbai granted their mutual separation after Motwani filed for it. She decided not to ask for streedhan or alimony.

In court, Motwani’s lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, explained that the two didn’t live together for long after their wedding. Pretty quickly, they realised they just weren’t on the same page, different temperaments, clashing opinions, and lifestyles that didn’t match up.

Arguments kept popping up, even over the smallest things. Living together got harder by the day, so they finally agreed it was time to go their separate ways.

You Might Be Interested In

Their families and friends tried to step in and patch things up, hoping the couple could work it out. But nothing worked. In the end, both Motwani and Khaturiya agreed to end the marriage and filed all the paperwork without making any demands from each other.

They’ve been living apart since July 2, 2024.

Motwani and Khaturiya’s relationship had gotten tense, but they still managed to talk things through and settle on a mutual divorce.

They married in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Jaipur’s Mandota Fort on December 4, 2022. They didn’t have any children together.

Who is Hansika Motwani’s husband? 

Hansika Motwani married businessman Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, 2022. The wedding ceremony was a lavish, multi-day affair held at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan

Sohael Khaturiya got down on one knee and proposed to her before the Eiffel Tower in Paris. 

Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya are reported to have been good friends since a long time. They are also business associates and have conducted a number of events before.

Sohael is a reportedly a Mumbai-based entrepreneur. Having worked side by side, they ended up falling in love with one another.

Who is Rinky Bajaj? 

Rinky Bajaj was first married to Sohael Khaturiya. The two married each other following a dating spurt that lasted briefly in 2016. 

According to their wedding video on YouTube, Sohael and Rinky met each other on Facebook and began dating some time later. In the video, Rinky said that she informed her mother of her relationship, one month before her exams in CA. 

Surprisingly, Hansika Motwani was also present at their wedding ceremony. The actress is observed partaking in all the rituals such as Sangeet and Haldi in the video.

According to the netizens, Rinky Bajaj was the best friend of Motwaine. Sohael and Rinky were not able to stay very long and separated after two years. 

When Hansika Motwane received immense trolling because she tied knot with the ex-husband of a friend, Rinky. 

ALSO READ: Hansika Motwani Officially Divorced From Sohael Khaturiya After 2 Years Of Separation, No Alimony Claimed: Report

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 4:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: and sohael khaturiya granted divorce

RELATED News

‘Ek Din’ Trailer Out: Sai Pallavi’s Hindi Film Debut Sharing Screen Space With Junaid Khan In Cinemas On May 1

UK 07 Rider Family Feud: YouTuber’s Manager Responds To Shocking Claims Made By His Brother Kalam Ink, Stresses Pregnancy Of Anurag Dhobal’s Wife Is Priority: ‘We Will Not…’

Is Ridhima Pandit Dating This Indian Sportsperson? Actress Shuts Down Rumours With Bold Statement: ‘You Cannot Dig Up…’

Made In Korea Movie: When And Where To Watch The Trending Korean Drama Set To Arrive Soon As Fans Grow Curious

1 Million Subscribers, Lakhs Of Earnings- So Why Is Archana Puran Singh Quitting YouTube?

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Ex-Husband? Businessman Sohael Khaturiya, Once Married To Actress’ Best Friend Rinky Bajaj, Gets Divorced Again

BAN vs PAK: Pakistan Bowled Out For 114 Against Bangladesh in 1st ODI; Babar Azam And Shadab Khan’s Absence Felt

Hyderabad–Phuket Air India Express Flight Triggers Panic Due To Nose-Wheel Malfunction, Runway Damaged After Hard Landing, But Passengers Safely Deplaned, Watch

Users Getting Blocked? Late Replies? Instagram DM Faces Multiple Glitches As Thousands Of Users Report Outage, Here’s How To Fix It

Bihar Shocker: Speech-Impaired 17-Year-Old Boy, Who Mistakenly Cheered Abhishek Sharma’s Wicket, Beaten To Death During T20 World Cup Final; Accused Still On The Run

BREAKING: IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Date Confirmed, Check All Details Inside

MPESB Recruitment 2026: 1,679 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Last Date To Apply

Meta To Acquire Moltbook, A Social Platform For AI Where Humans Are Banned, What It Means For The Future Of Tech

“I Just Wanna Go Home”: Daren Sammy and Stranded West Indies Squad Finally Depart India After 9-Day Limbo

Thala’ Fever at 30,000 Feet! MS Dhoni Turns Flight Into Mini Stadium as Passengers Chant ‘CSK, CSK’ | Watch Viral Video

Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Ex-Husband? Businessman Sohael Khaturiya, Once Married To Actress’ Best Friend Rinky Bajaj, Gets Divorced Again

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Ex-Husband? Businessman Sohael Khaturiya, Once Married To Actress’ Best Friend Rinky Bajaj, Gets Divorced Again

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Ex-Husband? Businessman Sohael Khaturiya, Once Married To Actress’ Best Friend Rinky Bajaj, Gets Divorced Again
Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Ex-Husband? Businessman Sohael Khaturiya, Once Married To Actress’ Best Friend Rinky Bajaj, Gets Divorced Again
Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Ex-Husband? Businessman Sohael Khaturiya, Once Married To Actress’ Best Friend Rinky Bajaj, Gets Divorced Again
Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Ex-Husband? Businessman Sohael Khaturiya, Once Married To Actress’ Best Friend Rinky Bajaj, Gets Divorced Again

QUICK LINKS