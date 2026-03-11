Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Ex-Husband? Businessman Sohael Khaturiya, Once Married To Actress’ Best Friend Rinky Bajaj, Gets Divorced Again

Hansika Motwani Divorce: Actress Hansika Motwani and her husband, businessman Sohael Khaturiya, are officially divorced. The Bandra Family Court in Mumbai granted their mutual separation after Motwani filed for it. She decided not to ask for streedhan or alimony.

In court, Motwani’s lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, explained that the two didn’t live together for long after their wedding. Pretty quickly, they realised they just weren’t on the same page, different temperaments, clashing opinions, and lifestyles that didn’t match up.

Arguments kept popping up, even over the smallest things. Living together got harder by the day, so they finally agreed it was time to go their separate ways.

Their families and friends tried to step in and patch things up, hoping the couple could work it out. But nothing worked. In the end, both Motwani and Khaturiya agreed to end the marriage and filed all the paperwork without making any demands from each other.

They’ve been living apart since July 2, 2024.

Motwani and Khaturiya’s relationship had gotten tense, but they still managed to talk things through and settle on a mutual divorce.

They married in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Jaipur’s Mandota Fort on December 4, 2022. They didn’t have any children together.

Who is Hansika Motwani’s husband?

Hansika Motwani married businessman Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, 2022. The wedding ceremony was a lavish, multi-day affair held at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan

Sohael Khaturiya got down on one knee and proposed to her before the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya are reported to have been good friends since a long time. They are also business associates and have conducted a number of events before.

Sohael is a reportedly a Mumbai-based entrepreneur. Having worked side by side, they ended up falling in love with one another.

Who is Rinky Bajaj?

Rinky Bajaj was first married to Sohael Khaturiya. The two married each other following a dating spurt that lasted briefly in 2016.

According to their wedding video on YouTube, Sohael and Rinky met each other on Facebook and began dating some time later. In the video, Rinky said that she informed her mother of her relationship, one month before her exams in CA.

Surprisingly, Hansika Motwani was also present at their wedding ceremony. The actress is observed partaking in all the rituals such as Sangeet and Haldi in the video.

According to the netizens, Rinky Bajaj was the best friend of Motwaine. Sohael and Rinky were not able to stay very long and separated after two years.

When Hansika Motwane received immense trolling because she tied knot with the ex-husband of a friend, Rinky.

