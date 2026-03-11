LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Hansika Motwani Officially Divorced From Sohael Khaturiya After 2 Years Of Separation, No Alimony Claimed: Report

Actress Hansika Motwani and her businessman husband Sohael Khaturiya have reportedly been granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai.

Hansika Motwani and Sohail Khaturiya (Photo: IG)
Hansika Motwani and Sohail Khaturiya (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 11, 2026 16:20:12 IST

Actress Hansika Motwani and her businessman husband Sohael Khaturiya have reportedly been granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai. Motwani had approached the court seeking a divorce by mutual consent and is said to have waived any claims to streedhan or alimony.

According to TOI, during the proceedings Motwani was represented by advocate Adnan Shaikh, who told the court that the couple lived together only briefly after their marriage. Over time, they realised that there were considerable differences in their temperaments, views and lifestyles, which frequently led to disagreements.

The plea stated that even minor matters often escalated into arguments, making it difficult for the couple to continue living together. As a result, they ultimately decided to separate.

It further noted that their parents, relatives and friends tried multiple times to reconcile them and encouraged them to stay together. However, those efforts did not succeed in saving the marriage. The couple eventually agreed to end their relationship amicably and have been living separately since July 2, 2024.

Although the relationship had reportedly become strained, Hansika and Sohael later held discussions and chose to proceed with a mutual divorce. Both submitted affidavits confirming that neither party would make any financial claims against the other.

Motwani and Khaturiya had married on December 4, 2022, in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The couple did not have any children during their marriage.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 4:20 PM IST
QUICK LINKS