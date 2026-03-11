LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Ek Din’ Trailer Out: Sai Pallavi’s Hindi Film Debut Sharing Screen Space With Junaid Khan In Cinemas On May 1

In the trailer of 'Ek Din', Junaid’s character talks about a special fortune bell that grants a wish for true love when someone rings it.

Ek Din (Photo: IG)
Ek Din (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 11, 2026 15:43:00 IST

After weeks of heightened anticipation, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer for their upcoming film ‘Ek Din’, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. The preview begins on a gentle note, introducing a soft, emotional world that offers a glimpse into what seems to be a magical, tender, and old-fashioned love story in the making.

In the trailer, Junaid’s character talks about a special fortune bell that grants a wish for true love when someone rings it. As he explains its significance, he looks straight at Pallavi’s character, Meera, and quietly wishes that she could be his—even if just for a single day. The moment also highlights the warm on-screen chemistry between Junaid and Sai, hinting at a heartfelt romance waiting to unfold.

The film appears to promise a magical, classic love story—something that has become increasingly rare in modern Bollywood. Its timeless charm and emotional sincerity bring back memories of the iconic romances that once defined the industry. The film’s promotional releases have already created considerable buzz. The title track, which dropped just a few days ago and was filmed in Arijit Singh’s hometown, quickly captured audience attention, with Arijit’s soulful voice adding an extra layer of magic to the melody.

Sai Pallavi also leaves a strong impression in the trailer, marking her debut in Hindi cinema. At the same time, it clearly shows why she remains one of the most admired actresses from the South and why she is now gaining recognition in Bollywood as well.

‘Ek Din’ also reunites Aamir Khan with director Mansoor Khan after a long gap. The duo previously delivered beloved classics such as ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’, and ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’. The film stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, is directed by Sunil Pandey, and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. It is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 3:43 PM IST
QUICK LINKS