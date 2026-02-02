LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Kendrick Lamar? Grammy History-Maker Becomes Most-Awarded Rapper, Overtakes World’s Richest Musician In Stunning Awards Night

Who Is Kendrick Lamar? Grammy History-Maker Becomes Most-Awarded Rapper, Overtakes World’s Richest Musician In Stunning Awards Night

Kendrick Lamar makes history at the 2026 Grammys, winning his 27th award to surpass Jay-Z and Kanye West. The Compton rapper’s GNX album and hit "Luther" cement his legacy, blending street storytelling with critical acclaim and redefining hip-hop’s cultural influence.

Kendrick Lamar Becomes Most-Awarded Rapper, Surpasses Jay-Z With 27 Grammys
Kendrick Lamar Becomes Most-Awarded Rapper, Surpasses Jay-Z With 27 Grammys

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 2, 2026 13:15:32 IST

Who Is Kendrick Lamar? Grammy History-Maker Becomes Most-Awarded Rapper, Overtakes World’s Richest Musician In Stunning Awards Night

Kendrick Lamar has achieved permanent recognition as the strongest contemporary musical artist after reaching a milestone that appeared unachievable ten years ago.

The Compton-born artist won his first Grammy Award at the 2026 Grammy Awards to become the most-awarded rapper in Recording Academy history, which exceeded Jay-Z’s previous record. By winning major awards for his successful project GNX, which included Best Rap Album and Record of the Year for “Luther,” Lamar increased his total of awards to 27.

The achievement breaks a record that previously belonged to Jay-Z, the world’s richest musician, who had won 25 awards at that time. The shift in hip-hop music from the “mogul” era, which dominated popular music, to Lamar’s current rise shows how artists combine technical skills with authentic cultural storytelling to create their art.

Kendrick Lamar’s Unprecedented Record

Kendrick Lamar’s 27th victory serves as a decisive moment that transforms the power structure within the Recording Academy. Lamar achieved his musical success through his development of detailed concept albums, which defied conventional industry standards, whereas most artists pursued commercially successful music.

His success at the 68th annual ceremony was fueled by the massive impact of GNX and the chart-topping collaboration “Luther” with SZA. The artist achieved the most Grammy wins through his victories, which surpassed Kanye West’s 24 awards and Jay-Z’s 25 awards, thus ending a two-year deadlock for the top position.

The achievement demonstrates his commitment to “quality over quantity,” which allows rappers to win awards while preserving their authentic street poetry style.

Kendrick Lamar Cultural Architect

Kendrick Lamar stands out as a distinct artist because of his extensive collection of trophies. The two sides of his identity as a successful commercial artist and a Pulitzer Prize-winning musician define his unique position in the music industry.

He has been recognized for bringing back the “conscious” movement to its primary position in worldwide popular music. The achievements he has attained demonstrate that he has dedicated his entire professional life to depicting African American life with precise authenticity.

Lamar proved that cultural currency together with critical acclaim can match the weight of a multi-billion dollar business empire by breaking records that belonged to the industry’s wealthiest individuals. He remains the leading figure in his genre through his role as a performer and his ability to connect high art with the rhythm of street culture.

Also Read: Grammy 2026: Big Nominations, Star Performances – When And Where Can You Watch Live In India

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 1:15 PM IST
QUICK LINKS