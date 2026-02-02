LIVE TV
Grammy 2026: Big Nominations, Star Performances – When And Where Can You Watch Live In India

Grammy 2026: Big Nominations, Star Performances – When And Where Can You Watch Live In India

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, celebrating music released between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025. Fans in India can stream the ceremony live on JioHotstar from 6:30 a.m. IST on February 2.

68th Annual Grammy Awards (Images: Representative photo)
68th Annual Grammy Awards (Images: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 2, 2026 03:07:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Grammy 2026: Big Nominations, Star Performances – When And Where Can You Watch Live In India

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event celebrates the best music released between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025. Fans in India and around the world will be watching closely as the award is considered one of music’s most prestigious awards. The main ceremony will be broadcast live in the US on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (5 p.m. Pacific), while viewers in India will be able to stream it live on JioHotstar from about 6:30 a.m. IST on February 2.

As per reports, the night will begin earlier with the Premiere Ceremony at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT, where most of the 95 Grammy categories will be awarded. This part of the show will be streamed online for free on live.grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel, allowing fans worldwide, including in India, to follow the early awards.

Trevor Noah will return as host of the main televised ceremony for the sixth and final time, bringing his humor to the audience. The Grammys will also feature red carpet coverage and live performances by established stars and emerging artists.

Major Nominees and Numbers

Kendrick Lamar has the most nominations with nine numbers, which includes top categories like Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. Lady Gaga has seven nomination. Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, and Sabrina Carpenter have six nominations. Producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut also earned seven nominations each. Other artists with multiple nominations include Clipse, Doechii, SZA, Turnstile, and Tyler, the Creator.

Key Nomination Categories of Grammy Awards

Record of the Year nominees will include:

“DTMF” – Bad Bunny

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

“The Subway” – Chappell Roan

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Apt.” – Rosé & Bruno Mars

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

Album of the Year nominees will include:

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Bad Bunny

Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Mutt – Leon Thomas

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year will feature tracks such as “Anxiety,” “Golden” by Huntr/x, “Wildflower,” “Luther,” “Abracadabra,” and “Manchild.”

Performances and Highlights of Grammy Awards

The ceremony will showcase performances by Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and other artists. Red carpet coverage will bring fashion highlights and celebrity interviews to social media.

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 3:07 AM IST
enterntainment newsGrammy 2026latest news

Grammy 2026: Big Nominations, Star Performances – When And Where Can You Watch Live In India

QUICK LINKS