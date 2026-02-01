The 50 Set For Explosive Start: Episode 1 Set To Begin With Opening Task, Captain Selection And Shocking First Elimination Is…

The 50 is all set to make its big debut, the show is set to start on February 1st at 9 pm on JioHotstar. There is a huge buzz around the show even before the first episode starts.

Based on official promos and trailers Episode 1 is expected to be dramatic and full of surprises right from the start.

The promos have shown that The 50 will bring together 50 well-known faces from TV, social media and reality shows inside a massive palace-style house. The show will stream on JioHotstar and later air on Colors TV. The makers have made it clear through teasers that this will not be a slow or easy game. From the very first moment, contestants will be pushed into action.

The 50: Opening Task and The Lion

According to leaked information, there will be no long introductions. As soon as the contestants enter the house, they will be asked to take part in the opening task, which will decide leadership.

A mysterious figure called The Lion will be seen guiding and controlling the game. His voice will announce the rules and all the other important things that will happen in the show.

The 50: House Captains Twist

Trailers have shown that the first big twist will be that the contestants have to select 10 house captains. These captains are expected to be Shrutika Arjun, Urvashi Dholakia, Rachit Rojha, Monalisa, Nikki Tamboli, Prince Narula, Mr Faisu, Karan Patel, Rajat Dalal and Krishna Shroff. Once chosen, each captain will have to form a team of five members, making a total of 10 teams inside the house.

Leaks suggest that the first task will test strategy, unity and leadership of the contestants, and will not be based on just physical strength. Teams that perform well will get power, while the losing teams will be left vulnerable. The promos strongly hint that the makers will not wait long to shake things up.

The 50: Possible First Elimination

One of the biggest shocks teased so far is that an elimination may happen in Episode 1 itself. According to leaked reports, the winning teams could be given the power to decide who could be eliminated first.

The contestant list have been released in teasers, and includes names like Karan Patel, Mr Faisu, Nikki Tamboli, Prince Narula, Shiny Doshi, Nehal Chudasama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Ridhima Pandit, and many more.

