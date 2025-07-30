Who Is Nandini Kashyap? Assamese Actress Gets Arrested For Hit-And-Run Of 21-Year-Old In Guwahati

Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap got picked up by Guwahati cops after a hit-and-run left a young engineering student, Samiul Haque, dead. She was first detained Tuesday evening, and then officially arrested after midnight—just hours after Samiul, who was only 21, died in the hospital.

At first, cops booked her under Sections 115(2), 125, and 281 of the BNS. Later, they added Section 105, which means she’s now facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Nandini Kashyap gets arrested after student’s death in Guwahati

The whole thing went down late at night between July 25 and 26 in Dakshingaon. Samiul was just heading home from his part-time gig at a streetlight installation site—nothing out of the ordinary, until tragedy struck.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah told the media that the traffic police had no clue about the accident that night. Nandini actually showed up at the station on her own the next morning.

“A Bolero hit a scooty rider late on July 25. The next morning, the woman was questioned and let go on a PR bond. We told her she’d need to show up whenever we called. She was summoned again on July 27, questioned, and then allowed to leave,” Borah explained.

The victim’s family did file an FIR, but they didn’t specifically name Nandini at first. Police say they only figured out her involvement on July 26. Samiul died around 6 pm on Tuesday. Police are now going through CCTV footage and have asked the forensic lab to examine the vehicle.

After her arrest, Nandini was given a medical check. “Since she came to the police station on her own on July 26, there wasn’t any need for a medical exam at that point,” Borah added.

Meanwhile, Samiul’s family says Nandini never stopped to help him after the crash, and she didn’t bother visiting him in the hospital, either.

The aftermath of the Nandini Kashyap hit-and-run case

Jayanta Sarathi Bora, the DCP (Traffic) in Guwahati, said the cops have filed a case against Kashyap under the new Indian laws—Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Charges slapped on him include BNS 105 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and BNSS 125B for hit-and-run causing death. Both are non-bailable, so yeah, it’s serious.

The story, according to police, goes like this: Kashyap was supposedly speeding in a Bolero SUV when he rammed into Samiul Haque, who was out there fixing streetlights with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation team. Haque was working, doing his job, when the SUV hit him. Eyewitnesses said the car didn’t even bother to stop.

GMC workers weren’t just going to let it slide. They actually chased the SUV, tracked it all the way to an apartment complex in Kahilipara. There, Kashyap apparently tried to hide the vehicle. He even went as far as assaulting a bystander who was filming the whole thing on his phone. Not exactly helping his case.

On social media, people are pretty much demanding Kashyap face strict consequences. In response to all the outrage, DCP Bora said Kashyap has been cooperating with the cops and did show up at the police station on July 26.

