Who is Nikhil Kamath Dating? Zerodha Founder’s Rumoured Girlfriend Once Got Embroiled In A High Profile Legal Case Involving A Late Bollywood Star

Nikhil Kamath is a young Indian entrepreneur and one of the founders of Zerodha who is already known for his sharp investing skills and his gradually increasing public image as a thinker. In the latest episode of Kamath’s podcast WTF, he had a conversation with Elon Musk which already got very much attention due to its topics such as AI, future of work, and indeed Indian talent, its world, and its impact.

Who is Nikhil Kamath Dating?

Rhea Chakraborty and Nikhil Kamath’s whole Relationship Rumour started with one casual cafe snapshot that went viral and this image looked like the two were together. An X user clicked pictures of her food and just by accident posted a picture in which Kamath is with his friends; some social media users noticed a woman next to him as Rhea despite her face being blurred by the camera of the phone. The pair was seen together previously, once they were even caught biking in Mumbai and there were whispers about their being in Goa, which just added to the dating rumors. The cafe photo going viral has triggered a fresh round of debate among the fans and followers who are scrutinizing every tiny detail from the seating arrangements to the presence of friends in order to validate their assumptions. Kamath’s company with a group and the sighting of other people in the background have evoked different reactions, some viewing it as just a hangout among friends while others considering it as a boost to the rumors of a romantic link getting stronger.

It is also important to note that neither Rhea nor Kamath has responded to the photo and made their relationship status clear, which keeps the guesswork alive. When all past sightings including the bike ride in Mumbai and the alleged Goa vacation are considered, the new cafe picture can be seen as the icing on the cake of an already whirling narrative. Until those involved either confirm or deny the reports, the speculation about their relationship, which is furthered by social media reactions, is probably going to continue.

Also Read: Who Is Raj Nidimoru? Know The Man Samantha Ruth Prabhu Married Quietly