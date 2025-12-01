Who Is Raj Nidimoru? Know The Man Samantha Ruth Prabhu Married Quietly

The latest development in the Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru saga came when many news outlets announced that the two had reportedly tied the knot on December 1, 2025. The reports say that the couple exchanged vows very early in the morning at the Ling Bhairavi Temple located in the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore and that their wedding was a simple affair with only about 30 guests.

Who Is Raj Nidimoru? His Education And Career

He is one half of the famous filmmaking pair Raj and DK that along with his partner has produced several blockbuster movies and web series. Raj who was born in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh started off his education in engineering at SVU College of Engineering which he shared with his creative partner. They both were working as software engineers in the USA before entering the film industry. The first film for them was the 2009 crime comedy 99 which brought them in and since then they have directed and produced many successful films such as horror comedy Stree, the well rated series The Family Man and thriller Farzi. Currently, Raj Nidimoru’s wealth is estimated to be about ₹83–85 crore (roughly USD 10 million), which is a clear sign of his triumph in the movie business.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru’s Wedding

It was reported that Samantha was wearing a red saree but at the same time no one has declared publically to confirm the marriage including the actors Raj and Samantha. The deafening silence from both the stars and the absence of any official photos have only fueled the speculation, thus, the fans and the press have no option but to guess if the rumors are true or not. Samantha and Raj, amidst all the wedding rumors and the increasing curiosity about their relationship, still keep quiet about it. The reported ceremony was private, intimate and spiritual which further adds to the mystery. For now, the fans and the media have to figure out the rumors, the cryptic posts from Raj’s ex wife and the speculative reports while waiting for an official confirmation.

