LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Raj Nidimoru Weds Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Social Media Buzzes After Ex Wife’s Cryptic Post

Raj Nidimoru Weds Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Social Media Buzzes After Ex Wife’s Cryptic Post

Raj Nidimoru’s ex wife ignited new rumors by putting up a mysterious post at the time the wedding between the director and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were at their peak. The message, which was published during the increasing talk on social media, has contributed to the already active story by making it even more interesting.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Wedding News: A Look At The Couple’s Relationship (Picture Credit: 'X')
Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Wedding News: A Look At The Couple’s Relationship (Picture Credit: 'X')

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 1, 2025 12:14:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Raj Nidimoru Weds Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Social Media Buzzes After Ex Wife’s Cryptic Post

The rumors about Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu getting married, which were suggested by some early headlines, have come back with even stronger buzz lately. The gossip started when Samantha posted some loving pictures and a very slight flight selfie with Raj, which seemed to many fans that they were indicating a more intense connection.

Raj Nidimoru’s Ex Wife’s Cryptic Post Regarding Samantha Ruth Prabhu

At the same time, the ex wife Shhyamali De has been quiet about the rumors but her recent social media activity has not helped in extinguishing the whispers around the topic. Shhyamali shared a message on social media that referred to author Michael Brooks ‘Desperate people do desperate things’. Many consider the post as a veiled reaction to the speculations, particularly as it comes at a time when the talk of Raj and Samantha getting married has been growing. Others saw it as an expression of pain, anger, or a meek statement about the situation.

Raj Nidimoru Weds Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Social Media Buzzes After Ex Wife’s Cryptic Post

Raj Nidimoru And Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Although neither Raj Nidimoru nor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has openly denied the rumors or confirmed their relationship, the mix of Samantha’s close up posts with Shhyamali’s cryptic note has created a situation where both fans and media are highly interested. The scenario at present is one of a complicated web of conjecture, social media signals, and silent replies still, it remains the most talked of subject regarding the trio.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Get Married in Secret Coimbatore Ceremony? Reports Say…

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 12:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: raj nidimoruRaj Nidimoru Ex Wife Cryptic PostRaj Nidimoru SamanthaRaj Nidimoru Samantha Ruth PrabhuSamanthasamantha ruth prabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu weddingshhyamali de

RELATED News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Get Married in Secret Coimbatore Ceremony? Reports Say…

OTT Releases This Week (1–7 December 2025): New Movies and TV Shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and More

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Reacts With Anger After Media Calls Him ‘Sher Ki Khaal Mein Lomdi’, Fiery Twist, Watch Now

WATCH | Angry Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi Again, Questions Media Training: ‘Kaha Se Aatey He?’, Triggers Huge Social Media Backlash

‘I’m Not Scared Of Trump,’ Josh Brolin Feels POTUS Has Changed After Presidency While Recalling Past Friendship With Him

LATEST NEWS

At 31, He Is India’s Youngest Billionaire From Chennai: Meet Aravind Srinivas, With A Net Worth Of Rs 21,190 Crore

Raj Nidimoru Weds Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Social Media Buzzes After Ex Wife’s Cryptic Post

Neo Kavach: India’s First Airbag For Bike Riders Launched, Check Price And Features

Vidya Wires IPO Listing On December 10: GMP Indicates 19% Premium- Key Details Investors Must Know

WATCH | Nita Ambani Surprises Staff Member With Birthday Celebration; Netizens React

Jalebis In New Zealand: PM Christopher Luxon Makes Jalebis Live At Sikh Games, Netizen Calls Him ‘Coolest PM Ever’

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 1: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

‘Come Out Of Depression’: PM Modi’s Big Message For INDIA Bloc As Parliament Winter Session Kicks Off

Elon Musk Says Starlink Cannot Outperform Cell Towers In Cces Due To ‘Simple Physics’

Get Unlimited Calling And 2GB Data Per Day With Free Subscriptions For 198, Explore New Affordable Jio Plans

Raj Nidimoru Weds Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Social Media Buzzes After Ex Wife’s Cryptic Post

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Raj Nidimoru Weds Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Social Media Buzzes After Ex Wife’s Cryptic Post

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Raj Nidimoru Weds Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Social Media Buzzes After Ex Wife’s Cryptic Post
Raj Nidimoru Weds Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Social Media Buzzes After Ex Wife’s Cryptic Post
Raj Nidimoru Weds Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Social Media Buzzes After Ex Wife’s Cryptic Post
Raj Nidimoru Weds Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Social Media Buzzes After Ex Wife’s Cryptic Post

QUICK LINKS