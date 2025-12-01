Raj Nidimoru Weds Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Social Media Buzzes After Ex Wife’s Cryptic Post

The rumors about Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu getting married, which were suggested by some early headlines, have come back with even stronger buzz lately. The gossip started when Samantha posted some loving pictures and a very slight flight selfie with Raj, which seemed to many fans that they were indicating a more intense connection.

Raj Nidimoru’s Ex Wife’s Cryptic Post Regarding Samantha Ruth Prabhu

At the same time, the ex wife Shhyamali De has been quiet about the rumors but her recent social media activity has not helped in extinguishing the whispers around the topic. Shhyamali shared a message on social media that referred to author Michael Brooks ‘Desperate people do desperate things’. Many consider the post as a veiled reaction to the speculations, particularly as it comes at a time when the talk of Raj and Samantha getting married has been growing. Others saw it as an expression of pain, anger, or a meek statement about the situation.

Raj Nidimoru And Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Although neither Raj Nidimoru nor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has openly denied the rumors or confirmed their relationship, the mix of Samantha’s close up posts with Shhyamali’s cryptic note has created a situation where both fans and media are highly interested. The scenario at present is one of a complicated web of conjecture, social media signals, and silent replies still, it remains the most talked of subject regarding the trio.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Get Married in Secret Coimbatore Ceremony? Reports Say…