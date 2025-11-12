Who Is Palak Muchhal? Bollywood Singer Who Just Entered the Guinness World Records – Here’s Why

Palak Muchhal was born on March 30, 1992, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Coming from a middle-class family, she started singing at 4 but moved to Mumbai in late 2006. She made her first Bollywood playback in the movie “Damadamm” in 2011. Palak Muchhal saw success in the industry by singing the songs “Meri Aashiqui,” “Kaun Tujhe,” and “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.”

Transforming Talent into Mission for Life-saver

Palak has also affected change beyond singing with her charity work.Palak and Palash Muchhal run the “Palak-Palash Charitable Foundation,” a charity that helps pay for the heart surgeries of underprivileged children in India through public concerts and other means of donations. The idea was formed from childhood memory of being on a train and seeing poor children on the train station and to make a better life for them utilized her voice.

Guinness World Record for Saving Thousands of Hearts

Palak Muchhal has now received an official Guinness World Record for paying for over 3,800 heart surgeries for children. This record is included in the Limca Book of Records for receiving it for humanitarian efforts. The record is a tribute to her exemplary commitment to helping children that do not have families who can afford an otherwise good chance of survival.

Why Her Accomplishment is Special

She uses her musical abilities to not just get attention, but to raise money for life saving surgeries.

Doing this many surgeries (3,800+) is scale and sustained effort.

She connects entertainment and social service, providing an example of how celebrities can act on meaningful change.

Next Steps for Palak Muchhal?

While still pursuing her music career, Palak continues to also focus on expanding the reach of her foundation — to help as many children (especially in rural regions) as possible. Every concert and event is an opportunity to raise money and awareness to help her mission.

This article is based on publicly available information and media reports. Numbers and recognitions are subject to verification and updates by the foundation and relevant authorities.