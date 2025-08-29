Who Is Prakash Kaur? After 30 Years, Esha Deol Finally Meets Father Dharmendra’s First Wife, This Is How Hema Malini Reacted

The Deol family has long been well-known in Bollywood and has generated some public interest due to Dharmendra’s two marriages. Dharmendra, Hema Malini and their daughters Esha and Ahana have received a lot of publicity when discussing their relationships in the public arena. Dharmendra’s first family, on the other hand, has had a more secluded life. When Esha Deol finally got to meet Prakash Kaur, her father’s first wife, after more than 30 years, it was historic.

This meeting may have been a long-time coming, yet it displays the complex and changing nature of relationships in the family, and something Hema Malini has written about with professionalism and regard.

Dharmendra Bridging the Past

For years, the two sides of Dharmendra’s family had largely drifted apart. This is typically the case which is often unspoken–in many Indian homes that deal with a similar reality. Esha Deol, daughter of Hema Malini, was raised in a separate household to her half-brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol. The distance between Esha and Prakash Kaur was not due to hateship, but had more to do with the two families going their separate ways.

This meeting is common, therefore, a concerted and deliberate function to lessen the distance between children and bridge the gaping holes in a larger, extended family. It also denotes a sense of maturity and acceptance developed over the years to make connections that may have seemed impossible in younger years.

Hema Malini’s Respectful Stance

Hema Malini has always spoken with respect and dignity about Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur. Hema’s statements of her position and their marriage have always relayed her understanding of Prakash Kaur’s position and bond with Dharmendra. Hema Malini has once expressed that she “respects her a lot” and appreciates the dignity and emotional landscape of Prakash Kaur’s existence.

This respect from Hema Malini is important, as it sets an example for the family dynamic. It displays an uncommon level of empathy and maturity to create a space for another meeting of Esha and Prakash Kaur that is absent of direct pressure or drama.

