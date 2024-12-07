Who Is Roya Sadat? Acclaimed Afghan Director Denied Entry At Red Sea Film Festival And It Has A Taliban Connection

Roya Sadat is a prominent Afghan filmmaker and producer, celebrated as the first female director in Afghan cinema after the fall of the Taliban. She is known for creating films and documentaries that address themes of injustice and the limitations placed on women.

Renowned Afghan director Roya Sadat, whose latest work Sima’s Song is competing at the Red Sea Film Festival, has criticized Saudi Arabia for barring her entry despite granting her a visa. Sadat shared her experience in an email to a leading publication, expressing frustration over the situation.

Sadat planned to travel to Jeddah on December 3 to present her film but was prevented from boarding her flight. “Saudi Arabia does not accept Afghan passports renewed after the Taliban’s return to power,” she explained. Despite holding a valid Saudi visa, she was denied access to the kingdom.

Why Was Roya Sadat Denied Entry?

The filmmaker questioned the reasoning behind issuing a visa if it would not be honored. She expressed her confusion and disappointment: “Was the visa granted only to be rejected later?” Sadat also noted that her attempts to clarify the issue through calls to officials in Jeddah were unfruitful.

Sadat highlighted what she sees as a double standard in Saudi Arabia’s policies. She pointed out that Taliban officials, such as Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani—a U.S.-designated terrorist with a $10 million bounty—have reportedly traveled to the kingdom without issue. “He, a terrorist, was granted entry, while I, an artist, was denied,” she stated.

While deeply frustrated, Sadat decided against withdrawing her film out of respect for the team members who had already traveled to Jeddah. She acknowledged the support of her actors and producer, whose presence at the festival influenced her decision.

The film, which debuted at the Tokyo Film Festival, portrays the evolving dynamics between a wealthy Communist and a poor Muslim woman during Afghanistan’s socialist era, the Soviet invasion, and the rise of anti-Soviet resistance movements. Sadat’s work reflects her long-standing contributions to Afghan cinema, a career that began under the harsh restrictions of the Taliban’s first regime.

Sadat’s situation underscores the broader challenges faced by Afghan artists and the inconsistencies in international policies regarding Afghan nationals.

Who Is Roya Sadat?

Roya Sadat is a prominent Afghan filmmaker and producer, celebrated as the first female director in Afghan cinema after the fall of the Taliban. She is known for creating films and documentaries that address themes of injustice and the limitations placed on women.

Sadat’s groundbreaking debut feature film, Three Dots, was made following the Taliban’s ousting and earned her six out of nine awards, including Best Director and Best Film. In 2003, she gained international acclaim for A Letter to the President, her most renowned film, which won numerous global accolades.

Together with her sister Alka Sadat, she founded the Roya Film House, under which they have produced over 30 documentaries, feature films, and television series. Currently, Sadat is involved in directing an opera adaptation of A Thousand Splendid Suns for the Seattle Opera and is in pre-production for her second feature film, Forgotten History.

