Who Is Sara Arjun? Ranveer Singh’s Co-Star in Dhurandhar – From India’s Highest-Paid Child Actor To Bollywood Leading Debut

Ranveer Singh recently showed the first look of his new movie called Dhurandhar. The movie is directed by Aditya Dhar. There are many big actors like R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and also a new actress named Sara Arjun. Sara was only actress in the video which made people want to know more about her.

Sara Arjun’s Family

Sara Arjun’s family is connected to movies. Her father Raj Arjun is an actor. He acted in movies like Secret Superstar and Thalaivi. Her mother Sanya Arjun helped Sara a lot in acting. Sara also has a brother named Suhaan Arjun who acted in a short film called Dinner.

Sara Started Acting Very Early

Sara was born on June 18, 2005 in Mumbai. She started acting when she was very small like a toddler. She did many TV commercials when she was little. When she was 5 years old, she had done more than 100 ads. She worked for many brands like chocolates and food. This helped her to learn acting before movies.

Sara Arjun’s Movies and Bollywood Start

Sara got famous first in a Tamil movie called Deiva Thirumagal in 2011. She was only six years old and played a girl named Nila. Her father in the movie had some problems in brain. Sara acted very well and many people liked her.

After that she acted in other languages also like Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu. She did Bollywood movies like Ek Thi Daayan, 404, Jazbaa and The Song of Scorpions. She also acted in Tamil movies like Saivam, Sillu Karupatti and Ponniyin Selvan. In Ponniyin Selvan she played young Nandini who was played by Aishwarya Rai later.

Now Sara is 20 years old and ready for a big role in Dhurandhar. This movie will come in December. It can make her more popular in Bollywood and she can become a big star soon.

