Ranveer Singh Unleashes Raw Fury in Dhurandhar First Look — Fans Declare 'The Comeback Begins Now!

Ranveer Singh Unleashes Raw Fury in Dhurandhar First Look — Fans Declare ‘The Comeback Begins Now!

Ranveer Singh stuns in the fierce first look of *Dhurandhar*, playing a bloodied underground fighter in a gritty action drama. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film also stars Tabu, Vijay Varma & Rajpal Yadav, marking Ranveer’s much-awaited comeback.

Ranveer Singh in a bloodied, intense look from Dhurandhar first look poster, holding a chain, surrounded by smoke — fans hail his powerful comeback avatar.
Ranveer Singh roars back in Dhurandhar first look — bloodied, fierce & unstoppable! Fans call it the ultimate comeback.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 13:58:08 IST

Share

Bollywood’s powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh is back in the spotlight with a bang, as the first look of his upcoming film Dhurandhar dropped today — and it’s nothing short of electrifying. Covered in blood, bruises, and intensity, Ranveer dons a rugged, unstoppable avatar that screams raw power and street-warrior swag. Fans hailed the poster as Singh’s long-awaited return following a run of disappointing performances, and it quickly went viral on social media. Fans of Ranveer and moviegoers alike are feeling more excited than ever thanks to the gritty image and his trademark furious face.

Ranveer’s Comeback in a Never-Seen-Before Avatar

Bloodied but Unbroken: The poster itself has Ranveer Singh bare-chested, gruesome, and holding a humongous iron chain, in front of a smoky and stormy setting. His eyes might be bloodshot, but they’re piercing through the screen — suggesting an act of revenge. The gaze is uncontrollable yet undeniable, showing a man who has been through a war and isn’t even done yet.

Fans React: ‘This is the Ranveer We Missed!’: Social media platforms erupted minutes after the release. Hashtags like #DhurandharFirstLook and #RanveerComeback began trending as fans declared this gritty avatar a career-defining moment. Comments such as “Ab hoga comeback” and “This is the beast mode we wanted!” flooded Twitter and Instagram, making it clear that audience expectations are sky-high.


Film’s Plot, Direction & Star Power

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan: With his highly textured storytelling in Masaan and Geeli Pucchi, Ghaywan’s contributions hold promise of a robust story in otherwise visually stunning film. Industry insiders reveal Dhurandhar revolves around an underground fighter rising against a corrupt system — a perfect canvas for Ranveer’s intensity.

A Stellar Supporting Cast: Besides Ranveer, the supporting cast in the film is Tabu, Vijay Varma, and Rajpal Yadav. The teaser promises a wonderful drama that is tainted by emotion, action, and dark socio-political undertones. The teaser, which opens in cinemas next week, might explore more about Dhurandhar’s world.

Must Raed: Allu Arjun Spotted Alongside Co-star Sreeleela at Cultural Event in Florida. See Video

Ranveer Singh Unleashes Raw Fury in Dhurandhar First Look — Fans Declare ‘The Comeback Begins Now!

