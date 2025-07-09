LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Serena Page? Season 6 Winner Of Love Island USA Reveals She Auditioned Wearing A Wig, Feared Getting Rejected Over Her Braids

Who Is Serena Page? Season 6 Winner Of Love Island USA Reveals She Auditioned Wearing A Wig, Feared Getting Rejected Over Her Braids

Love Island USA winner Serena Page revealed she auditioned in a wig out of fear her natural braids would hurt her chances. Producers later pressured her to ditch the braids at the villa, sparking fresh outrage over behind-the-scenes racism.

Serena Page from Love Island
Serena Page from Love Island

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 01:06:30 IST

Love Island USA is under fire yet again for racism—but this time, the heat’s on the producers, not the cast. Serena Page, who took home the Season 6 win with Kordell Beckham, just opened up about her rough ride through the casting process.

Talking to Teen Vogue, Serena admitted she genuinely feared she’d get cut just for showing up in braids. She was so anxious about being rejected over her hairstyle, she auditioned in a wig instead of wearing her natural braids. 

 Serena Page reveals the story behind her audition

Serena didn’t hold back: she called out how Black women with braids are often treated differently on reality TV, especially on shows like Love Island, where the cast is mostly white.

According to her, the industry still pushes Black women to ditch their natural hair, sending a pretty clear message about what’s “acceptable” on screen.

When Serena Page showed up in braids at the villa

Despite her worries, Serena decided to show up at the villa with her braids anyway, inspired by past winner Justine Ndiba. But the reaction was pretty much instant—producers pointed out that she looked different from her audition and pressured her to stick with the wig she’d worn before.

Serena said she ended up in tears, genuinely scared this might cost her a shot at the show. Still, she stuck to her guns and kept her braids, refusing to spend the summer battling a wig.

Turns out, people noticed. When Serena hit TV screens with her braids and natural curls, fans cheered her on for showing her real self, something you honestly don’t see much on Love Island. Serena herself was shocked at all the love, telling Teen Vogue she’s always switching up her hair and never expected that much support.

All of this is coming out just as Love Island USA is dealing with fresh controversy: two contestants, including Cierra Ortega, have already been kicked out this season for using racial slurs.

Sure, fans are glad the show acted fast, but Serena’s story puts the spotlight on something deeper—a pattern of discrimination that goes on behind the scenes, especially when it comes to hair and appearance.

ALSO READ: Is Ezra Miller Being Welcomed Back To Hollywood Despite Past Controversies And Trouble?

Tags: celebrity newslatest hollywood newsLove IslandSerena Page

More News

US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine
Meet America’s Richest Immigrants of 2025: Top Billionaires Revealed by Forbes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?