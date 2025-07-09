Who Is Serena Page? Season 6 Winner Of Love Island USA Reveals She Auditioned Wearing A Wig, Feared Getting Rejected Over Her Braids

Love Island USA is under fire yet again for racism—but this time, the heat’s on the producers, not the cast. Serena Page, who took home the Season 6 win with Kordell Beckham, just opened up about her rough ride through the casting process.

Talking to Teen Vogue, Serena admitted she genuinely feared she’d get cut just for showing up in braids. She was so anxious about being rejected over her hairstyle, she auditioned in a wig instead of wearing her natural braids.

Serena Page reveals the story behind her audition

Serena didn’t hold back: she called out how Black women with braids are often treated differently on reality TV, especially on shows like Love Island, where the cast is mostly white.

According to her, the industry still pushes Black women to ditch their natural hair, sending a pretty clear message about what’s “acceptable” on screen.

When Serena Page showed up in braids at the villa

Despite her worries, Serena decided to show up at the villa with her braids anyway, inspired by past winner Justine Ndiba. But the reaction was pretty much instant—producers pointed out that she looked different from her audition and pressured her to stick with the wig she’d worn before.

Serena said she ended up in tears, genuinely scared this might cost her a shot at the show. Still, she stuck to her guns and kept her braids, refusing to spend the summer battling a wig.

Turns out, people noticed. When Serena hit TV screens with her braids and natural curls, fans cheered her on for showing her real self, something you honestly don’t see much on Love Island. Serena herself was shocked at all the love, telling Teen Vogue she’s always switching up her hair and never expected that much support.

All of this is coming out just as Love Island USA is dealing with fresh controversy: two contestants, including Cierra Ortega, have already been kicked out this season for using racial slurs.

Sure, fans are glad the show acted fast, but Serena’s story puts the spotlight on something deeper—a pattern of discrimination that goes on behind the scenes, especially when it comes to hair and appearance.

