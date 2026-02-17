Who Is SZA? Grammy Winner, US Muslim Singer Performs At Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation Maha Shivratri Event In Coimbatore, ‘ Can I Get A Shiv Shambhu’ Video Goes Viral

Grammy-winning American singer SZA performed at the Isha Foundation Maha Shivratri 2026 celebrations in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, unexpectedly bringing global pop culture attention to one of the country’s most important spiritual observances.

The annual Maha Shivratri event, held on February 15 and 16, is known for its night-long schedule of meditation, devotional chants, music, and spiritual practices dedicated to Lord Shiva. The celebration traditionally attracts thousands of devotees from India and abroad. This year, however, the presence of an internationally acclaimed pop artist introduced an unusual crossover between global entertainment and Indian spirituality.

SZA Asks ‘Can I get a Shiv Shambhu’, Video Goes Viral

SZA attended the Mahashivratri event with her mother at the Isha Foundation’s Isha Yoga Centre. She was seen dressed in a saree and dancing and chanting along with the crowd on stage. During the performance, she greeted attendees with a “Namaskaram” and led them in chants of “Shiv Shambhu.”

Namaskaram. Happy Mahashivratri. Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?” she is heard saying in a viral video.

Unlike conventional concerts, the Maha Shivratri celebrations at Isha are designed as a meditative and reflective experience rather than a performance spectacle. SZA’s participation followed this ethos. She performed as part of the night-long lineup in a manner that blended into the spiritual atmosphere rather than dominating it.

Who Is Grammy Winning American Singer SZA?

SZA was born Solána Imani Rowe on November 8, 1989, and grew up in Maplewood, New Jersey. She attended Columbia High School, the same school attended by singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill.

🚨 US rapper SZA at Sadhguru event in India yesterday. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bRol4hkRx7 — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) February 17, 2026

Her stage name originates from the Supreme Alphabet, a symbolic system associated with the Five Percent Nation, in which each letter carries conceptual meaning, S representing Sovereign or Self or Savior, Z representing Zig-Zag-Zig, and A representing Allah.

Before pursuing music, she trained as a gymnast for 13 years. After realizing that competing in the Olympics was unlikely to be part of her future, she chose to focus her energy on other pursuits, eventually leading her toward a career in music.

Also Read: Sivakarthikeyan Channels Lord Virumandi Spirit In Seyon Teaser, Fans Spot Kamal Haasan Vibes In Action-Packed Film