LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sivakarthikeyan Channels Lord Virumandi Spirit In Seyon Teaser, Fans Spot Kamal Haasan Vibes In Action-Packed Film

Sivakarthikeyan Channels Lord Virumandi Spirit In Seyon Teaser, Fans Spot Kamal Haasan Vibes In Action-Packed Film

The Seyon teaser marks a transformative moment for Sivakarthikeyan, showcasing his dual abilities of divine mysticism and raw strength. Set during the Maasi Kalari Festival, the film blends rural authenticity, cultural symbolism, and high-octane action under Kamal Haasan’s production.

Seyon Teaser: Sivakarthikeyan Channels Lord Virumandi in Mystical Rural Action Saga
Seyon Teaser: Sivakarthikeyan Channels Lord Virumandi in Mystical Rural Action Saga

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 17, 2026 13:17:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sivakarthikeyan Channels Lord Virumandi Spirit In Seyon Teaser, Fans Spot Kamal Haasan Vibes In Action-Packed Film

The Seyon teaser launch on Tuesday created a major transformation in Sivakarthikeyan’s movie career, which took place on his birthday.

The “first glimpse” shows a main character who possesses the dual abilities of rural mystical knowledge and unrestrained strength, which Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International produced under Sivakumar Murugesan’s direction. The Maasi Kalari Festival at the Karumathur Virumandi Temple serves as a vibrant backdrop for the teaser, which breaks away from typical action movie conventions.

The performance shows that Sivakarthikeyan exists as a person who possesses divine abilities through his combination of religious practices and energetic physical movements. The film presents itself as a mythical rural entertainer, which uses water pouring and the shout of “The OG is back” to create a bridge between two separate realms of existence.

You Might Be Interested In

Cultural Symbolism and the Divine Connection

The title of Seyon directly connects to Lord Murugan through its linguistic and spiritual link, which refers to the red-hued god of war and victory who is worshipped in Tamil culture.

The protagonist in this production shows his abilities as a fighter through his role as a space through which Lord Virumandi, who represents Karumathur folklore can manifest. The teaser uses traditional festival settings and shows the character’s “god-channeling” persona to reveal a story that connects spiritual possession with social justice.

The character becomes a local protector of tradition through his divine connection, which grants him authority that police officers recognize by showing respect.

Cinematic Reunion and Rural Authenticity

The project marks the second collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Kamal Haasan after their successful movie Amaran. The project establishes its rural authenticity through its technical elements and narrative development.

The teaser presents a different approach to urban thrillers by showing the Maasi Kalari Festival and using the local temple’s cultural significance to support its fight scenes.

The role of Aruldoss as an investigating inspector presents a realistic view of the disorder created by the “unknown individual,” while Santhosh Narayanan’s score brings intense energy to the traditional environment.

The film combines realistic rural elements with a hero who has extraordinary abilities to create an entertaining experience that maintains a strong connection to Tamil culture.

Also Read: Kanye West To Perform In India, First Concert Details Out – Check Date, Venue And How To Book Tickets

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 12:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Lord VirumandiRaaj Kamal Films InternationalSeyonSivakarthikeyan

RELATED News

Who Is SZA? Grammy Winner, US Muslim Singer Performs At Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation Maha Shivratri Event In Coimbatore, ‘ Can I Get A Shiv Shambhu’ Video Goes Viral

Who Is Nyla Raja? Pakistani Celeb Imad Wasim Announces Second Marriage As First Wife Sannia Ashfaq Accuses Him Of Cheating

Who Is Redheemaa? Mystery Diva Fuels Bigg Boss 20 Frenzy As Fans Whisper, ‘She’s The Drama We’ve Been Waiting For’

Dhurandhar 2 In Trouble? BMC Demands Permanent Blacklisting Of Aditya Dhar’s B26 Studio, Suggests Imposing Heavy Penalties On Movie

After Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel In Legal Crosshairs As Moradabad Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against ‘Gadar’ Actress In Rs 4.5 Lakh Cheque Bounce Case

LATEST NEWS

Why is HFCL Share Price Rallying? Surges 5% Amid Second Major Order Win In A Week

Mohammed Shami’s 8-Fer In Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Ignites Fan Fury Against BCCI Selectors

AKTU One View Result 2026 Declared At aktu.ac.in; Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

Sivakarthikeyan Channels Lord Virumandi Spirit In Seyon Teaser, Fans Spot Kamal Haasan Vibes In Action-Packed Film

Alibaba Launches Qwen 3.5, Shocks AI World With Model 60% Cheaper Than OpenAI, Anthropic And Google Gemini – Here’s How It Could Change The Global AI Race

Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2026 Begin, Over 15 Lakh Students Appear For Matric Papers

How Soon Will Elon Musk Become The First Trillionaire? Tesla CEO’s Net Worth Hits $850 Billion On Journey From Billionaire To Trillionaire; Here’s What He Said About It

Epstein Files Backlash: Bill Gates Will Attend AI India Summit As Sex Offender’s Island Secret Pics And Videos Revealed, Billionaire Says…

Why Is Lunar New Year 2026 Celebrated? The Meaning Behind China’s Week-Long Beautiful Tradition And How It Is Celebrated

WWE RAW Results 16 February 2026: CM Punk And AJ Lee Return, AJ Styles Drops Major Announcement

Sivakarthikeyan Channels Lord Virumandi Spirit In Seyon Teaser, Fans Spot Kamal Haasan Vibes In Action-Packed Film

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sivakarthikeyan Channels Lord Virumandi Spirit In Seyon Teaser, Fans Spot Kamal Haasan Vibes In Action-Packed Film

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sivakarthikeyan Channels Lord Virumandi Spirit In Seyon Teaser, Fans Spot Kamal Haasan Vibes In Action-Packed Film
Sivakarthikeyan Channels Lord Virumandi Spirit In Seyon Teaser, Fans Spot Kamal Haasan Vibes In Action-Packed Film
Sivakarthikeyan Channels Lord Virumandi Spirit In Seyon Teaser, Fans Spot Kamal Haasan Vibes In Action-Packed Film
Sivakarthikeyan Channels Lord Virumandi Spirit In Seyon Teaser, Fans Spot Kamal Haasan Vibes In Action-Packed Film

QUICK LINKS