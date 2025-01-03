Who Is The First Rapper Kendrick Lamar Ever Dissed?

The first rapper Kendrick Lamar is widely considered to have dissed was likely Big Sean, albeit indirectly, through the now-infamous verse on Big Sean’s 2013 track “Control” (which also featured Jay Electronica). Although the song was not released on Big Sean’s album due to clearance issues, Kendrick’s verse became legendary in hip-hop circles for its […]

The first rapper Kendrick Lamar is widely considered to have dissed was likely Big Sean, albeit indirectly, through the now-infamous verse on Big Sean’s 2013 track “Control” (which also featured Jay Electronica).

Although the song was not released on Big Sean’s album due to clearance issues, Kendrick’s verse became legendary in hip-hop circles for its bold and competitive nature.

Key Highlights of the “Control” Verse:

Calling Out Peers by Name: Kendrick directly mentioned several rappers, including Big Sean himself, Drake, J. Cole, and others, stating he wanted to surpass them all. While the tone was competitive, not malicious, it sparked debates about whether it qualified as a diss.

Implications for Big Sean: Many fans and critics interpreted Kendrick’s dominant verse as overshadowing Big Sean on his own track, which some viewed as a subtle jab at Sean’s abilities.

Early Career Context:

Before “Control,” Kendrick wasn’t known for targeting other rappers directly. His focus was on storytelling, personal experiences, and broader societal commentary. However, “Control” marked a turning point where Kendrick embraced a more aggressive, battle-ready persona, solidifying his status as one of the most competitive lyricists in the game.

While “Control” wasn’t a diss in the traditional sense, it certainly set the stage for Kendrick’s willingness to challenge his contemporaries and cemented his reputation as a dominant force in hip-hop.

The tension between Kendrick Lamar and Drake is one of the most discussed rivalries in modern hip-hop, rooted in competition, subtle disses, and contrasting artistic approaches. Although they have collaborated in the past, their relationship shifted over time due to lyrical jabs and perceived competition for the top spot in the rap game.

How Kendrick vs Drake Rivalry Started

1. The “Control” Verse (2013):

Kendrick’s verse on Big Sean’s “Control” called out several rappers, including Drake, J. Cole, and others. While Kendrick’s tone was competitive rather than antagonistic, it stirred the pot.

Key lyric: “I’m usually homeboys with the same ns I’m rhymin’ with / But this is hip-hop and them n**s should know what time it is.”

Many saw this as a direct challenge to Drake, given their previous collaborations and friendly rivalry.

2. Drake’s Reaction to “Control”:

Drake dismissed the verse in interviews, saying Kendrick’s approach didn’t align with his priorities, remarking, “That’s cool if that’s what you want to do, but I’m here to make songs for people.”

This response subtly highlighted their artistic differences: Kendrick’s focus on lyricism and competition versus Drake’s emphasis on chart-topping hits and mass appeal.

3. Subtle Disses in Subsequent Songs:

Both artists began taking veiled shots at each other through their music.

Drake’s “The Language” (2013): Fans speculated that Drake addressed Kendrick here, referencing someone “acting like they got something to say.”

Kendrick’s BET Cypher (2013): During the BET Hip-Hop Awards, Kendrick delivered lines that many interpreted as targeting Drake:

“And nothing’s been the same since they dropped ‘Control’ / And tucked a sensitive rapper back in his pajama clothes.”

The “sensitive rapper” was widely assumed to be Drake, given his reputation for emotional content in his music.

4. Kendrick’s “King Kunta” (2015):

On To Pimp a Butterfly, Kendrick rapped about rappers who rely on ghostwriters:

“I can dig rappin’, but a rapper with a ghostwriter? What the f** happened?”*

While not naming names, this fueled speculation about Drake, especially after the ghostwriting controversy surrounding Drake and Quentin Miller in 2015.

5. Drake’s Response in “Summer Sixteen” (2016):

Drake fired back with subtle lines in “Summer Sixteen,” referencing competition and indirectly addressing Kendrick:

“All you boys in the new Toronto want to be me a little.”

Fans debated whether this was a nod to Kendrick or just another contender.

6. Kendrick’s “The Heart Part 4” (2017):

Leading up to his album DAMN., Kendrick delivered one of his most aggressive tracks:

“Tiptoein’ around my name, n***, you lame / And when I get at you, homie, don’t you tell me you was just playin’.”*

Many believed this was aimed at Drake, though Kendrick never confirmed it.

7. Contrasting Styles and Legacies:

Drake focuses on mainstream appeal, blending rap with pop and R&B, making him a dominant figure in charts and global reach.

Kendrick emphasizes lyricism, storytelling, and thematic depth, making him a favorite for critics and fans of traditional hip-hop.

ALSO READ: Now Sober Tom Holland Once Got On A Drunk Call With Disney CEO Which Sealed Spider-Man’s Fate In MCU