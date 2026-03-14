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Home > Entertainment > Who Is Vairamuthu? Poet At Centre Of Sexual Allegations Praised By Kamal Haasan For Jnanpith Win; Here’s Why Singer Chinmayi Sripada Condemned It

Who Is Vairamuthu? Poet At Centre Of Sexual Allegations Praised By Kamal Haasan For Jnanpith Win; Here’s Why Singer Chinmayi Sripada Condemned It

Vairamuthu wins Jnanpith Award amid #MeToo allegations; Kamal Haasan praises him, Chinmayi criticizes ‘Ulaga Nayagan’ support.

Vairamuthu wins Jnanpith Award amid #MeToo allegations. (Photo: X, Canva)
Vairamuthu wins Jnanpith Award amid #MeToo allegations. (Photo: X, Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 14, 2026 21:02:58 IST

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Who Is Vairamuthu? Poet At Centre Of Sexual Allegations Praised By Kamal Haasan For Jnanpith Win; Here’s Why Singer Chinmayi Sripada Condemned It

Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu Ramasamy has been awarded the 60th Jnanpith Award, India’s most prestigious literary accolade, for his outstanding contribution to Tamil literature.

Over his prolific career, Vairamuthu has written more than 7,500 songs and poems, won seven National Awards the most for any Indian lyricist and been honoured with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Sahitya Akademi Award.

A Career Marred by Controversy

Despite his achievements, Vairamuthu’s career has been overshadowed by serious allegations. In 2018, as part of the #MeToo movement, singer Chinmayi Sripaada and several other women accused him of sexual harassment. The accusations included abuse of power and misconduct in the Tamil film and literary circles, sparking long-standing debates about accountability in the arts.

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Kamal Haasan Praises Vairamuthu

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan publicly congratulated Vairamuthu, calling him a “friend” and noting that he was the first Tamil literary figure in 20 years to win the Jnanpith Award, following Jayakanthan. Kamal also quoted Vairamuthu’s poetry, saying it deeply inspired him and led to their friendship.

Chinmayi Condemns the Praise

Chinmayi quickly responded on social media, criticizing Kamal Haasan for supporting a man accused by multiple women. She wrote, “Men in such power… turning a deaf ear to women who come on record to say they were molested… must remind women who vote that men will never be on our side.” Chinmayi also highlighted her own struggles after speaking out, including being banned from singing and dubbing in Tamil cinema.



Past Backlash Against Vairamuthu

The controversy surrounding Vairamuthu is not new. In 2021, he had to decline the ONV Literary Award after protests over awarding someone accused of harassment. Activists and literary circles have repeatedly debated whether personal misconduct should overshadow professional achievements.

Vairamuthu’s Career and Achievements

Born in 1953, Vairamuthu began his career in Tamil cinema with Nizhalgal (1980), directed by Bharathiraja and scored by Ilaiyaraaja. Over four decades, he has been a dominant figure in Tamil literature and film music, shaping the industry with his unique poetic voice. The Jnanpith Award further cements his status as one of the most influential literary figures of Tamil Nadu.



What is The Ongoing Debate all about?

While Vairamuthu’s literary contributions are undeniable, the combination of his #MeToo allegations and Kamal Haasan’s praise has reignited public debate. Chinmayi’s criticism underscores the struggle women face in industries where powerful men are often protected by fame, friendships, or politics. The conversation continues: can artistic brilliance be celebrated separately from personal misconduct, or do allegations leave a permanent shadow on such honours?

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First published on: Mar 14, 2026 9:02 PM IST
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Who Is Vairamuthu? Poet At Centre Of Sexual Allegations Praised By Kamal Haasan For Jnanpith Win; Here’s Why Singer Chinmayi Sripada Condemned It

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Who Is Vairamuthu? Poet At Centre Of Sexual Allegations Praised By Kamal Haasan For Jnanpith Win; Here’s Why Singer Chinmayi Sripada Condemned It
Who Is Vairamuthu? Poet At Centre Of Sexual Allegations Praised By Kamal Haasan For Jnanpith Win; Here’s Why Singer Chinmayi Sripada Condemned It
Who Is Vairamuthu? Poet At Centre Of Sexual Allegations Praised By Kamal Haasan For Jnanpith Win; Here’s Why Singer Chinmayi Sripada Condemned It
Who Is Vairamuthu? Poet At Centre Of Sexual Allegations Praised By Kamal Haasan For Jnanpith Win; Here’s Why Singer Chinmayi Sripada Condemned It

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