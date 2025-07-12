Who Is Winning The Love Island USA Season 7 Finale? Know All About Finalists, Voting Lines And Streaming Options

The countdown is on for the ‘Love Island USA Season 7’ finale, and honestly, you can feel the tension building. The last episode’s set to drop Sunday, July 13, and fans are glued to their screens, dying to see which of the last four couples is going to walk away with that $100,000.

It’s been a wild ride this season—alliances you didn’t see coming, moments that felt genuine, and enough drama to keep pretty much everyone guessing.

Who Is Winning The Love Island USA Season 7 Finale?

With Ace and Chelley out after Episode 34 (yeah, that one stung for a lot of people), we’re down to four pairs: Pepe and Iris, Nic and Olandria, Huda and Chris, and Amaya and Bryan. Each couple’s got their vibe, and honestly, it’s anyone’s game at this point.

Pepe and Iris? They’ve kind of kept things low-key all season, not really making waves but quietly building something solid. They handle their arguments like adults—no screaming matches, just honest conversations. For fans sick of all the chaos, their steady, no-nonsense approach might be a breath of fresh air.

Nic and Olandria have had a rollercoaster of a journey. These two had sparks right off the bat, but it was only after some of the bigger personalities left that they clicked. Taylor, who got booted earlier, even said, “There was something there from the start.” Not wrong.

Huda and Chris, though? Never a dull moment. People are still talking about that heart rate challenge where Huda may have crossed a line with Ace. Andreina, another Islander, didn’t hold back: “She did a little too much.” Still, despite all the drama, they’ve managed to hold it together and are still in the running.

Amaya and Bryan are the fan favourites, no question. Amaya’s honesty and the way she’s opened up this season have won a lot of hearts, and Bryan just sort of quietly supports her. TJ, another contestant, put it pretty bluntly: “I think Amaya and Bryan are going to win. She’s become so popular, and they’ve built something real.”

Not everyone buys it, though. Zak, one of the guys who left earlier, called out Bryan for not showing much interest until recently, and even Andreina (who used to be with Bryan) said she hopes he treats Amaya better than he treated her. Still, whatever’s happening between them, the chemistry is real.

The Love Island USA Season 7 Finale- Voting Lines And Streaming Options

With voting about to close, it’s honestly anyone’s guess who’s going to win. Every couple has their own strengths and their own messes, and that’s made for a finale that’s genuinely hard to call. The drama, the tears, the surprises—it’s all just amped up the hype.

Catch the episode on Bravo at 10:15 pm ET. If you’re late to the party, episodes usually show up on Hulu a week later.

