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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Granddaughter Of Legendry Singer Asha Bhosle- All You Need To Know

Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Granddaughter Of Legendry Singer Asha Bhosle- All You Need To Know

Zanai is the daughter of Anand Bhosle and Anuja Bhosle, and has a brother named Ranjai Bhosle. Born on January 16, 2002, she is currently 24 years old.

Zanai Bhosle and Asha Bhosle (Photo: imdb)
Zanai Bhosle and Asha Bhosle (Photo: imdb)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 12, 2026 10:59:37 IST

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Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Granddaughter Of Legendry Singer Asha Bhosle- All You Need To Know

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, has often found herself in the public eye, frequently making appearances alongside her iconic grandmother. Recently, Zanai issued an official statement addressing concerns about Asha Bhosle’s health after reports of her hospitalisation surfaced online. She clarified that the 92-year-old singer had been admitted due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Along with the update, Zanai also shared a picture with her grandmother. Here’s a closer look at who Zanai Bhosle is.

All about Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle

Zanai is the daughter of Anand Bhosle and Anuja Bhosle, and has a brother named Ranjai Bhosle. Born on January 16, 2002, she is currently 24 years old. She reportedly studied at Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland. While she is gearing up for her acting debut, Zanai has already explored her musical side by working on a few music albums.

She has lent her voice to songs like Kehndi Hai and Saiya Bina. In 2024, Asha Bhosle had expressed her excitement about Zanai stepping into the world of cinema. Taking to X, the veteran singer announced her granddaughter’s debut film, The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and shared how delighted she was to see her “lovely” granddaughter join the film industry.

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In the film, Zanai will be seen portraying Rani Saibai Bhonsale. Directed by Sandeep Singh, the project also stars Rishab Shetty, with Vivek Oberoi reportedly playing a key role. The film is expected to release in 2027.

Last year, Zanai was also rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj after a picture of the two went viral online. However, both Zanai and Siraj dismissed the speculation, referring to each other as “brother” and “sister.”

When Zanai spoke about her grandmother

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Zanai spoke warmly about the lessons she has learned from her grandmother, Asha Bhosle. She described the legendary singer as a symbol of inspiration and hope. One of the most important qualities she has imbibed from her grandmother, she shared, is the ability to never give up.

Zanai also reflected on moments of self-doubt that people often face, whether about their abilities or character. According to her, it is hope and self-belief that truly set individuals apart—qualities she has witnessed both in her own journey and in her grandmother’s remarkable life.

ALSO READ:  Asha Bhosle Health Update: ‘Better and Recovering’ After 92-Year-Old Legendary Singer Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital Due to Chest Infection

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Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Granddaughter Of Legendry Singer Asha Bhosle- All You Need To Know

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Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Granddaughter Of Legendry Singer Asha Bhosle- All You Need To Know

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Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Granddaughter Of Legendry Singer Asha Bhosle- All You Need To Know
Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Granddaughter Of Legendry Singer Asha Bhosle- All You Need To Know
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