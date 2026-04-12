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Home > Entertainment News > Asha Bhosle Health Update: ‘Better and Recovering’ After 92-Year-Old Legendary Singer Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital Due to Chest Infection

Asha Bhosle Health Update: ‘Better and Recovering’ After 92-Year-Old Legendary Singer Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital Due to Chest Infection

Asha Bhosle Health Update: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. According to reports, sources have no confirmed that the 92-year-old singer is “she is better and recovering.”

Asha Bhosle Health Update: 'Better and Recovering' After 92-Year-Old Legendary Singer Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. Photo:X
Asha Bhosle Health Update: 'Better and Recovering' After 92-Year-Old Legendary Singer Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. Photo:X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 12, 2026 10:40:02 IST

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Asha Bhosle Health Update: ‘Better and Recovering’ After 92-Year-Old Legendary Singer Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital Due to Chest Infection

Asha Bhosle Health Update: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Earlier reports had raised concerns about her having a cardiac arrest, but her family later clarified the reason for her hospitalisation. According to reports, sources have no confirmed that the 92-year-old singer is “she is better and recovering.” Fans and celebrities across the country have been sending prayers and wishes for her speedy recovery as she continues to receive treatment in Mumbai. Hospital authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the legendary singer’s health. 

What Happened to Asha Bhosle? 

On Saturday night, Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared a statement on social media regarding her hospitalisation. Zanai wrote on Instagram, “My grandmother Asha Bhosle has been admitted to the hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. We request that you respect our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and we hope everything will be well. We will share a positive update soon.”



Fans commented on Zanai’s post and wished the singer a speedy recovery. A user said, “Prayers for the legend to get well soon!! ” Another user said, “Hope Ashaji feels better soon. Healing thoughts and prayers. She is indeed the last moghul and I want her to be immortal. Many more years of health and happiness.”

Who Is Asha Bhosle?

 Asha Bhosle is one of India’s most iconic and versatile playback singers, known for her extraordinary career spanning more than seven decades. Born in 1933, she has recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and more. 

She is celebrated for her ability to sing across genres, romantic, classical, pop, cabaret, and ghazals. Asha Bhosle is also the younger sister of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She is one of the most respected voices in Indian music history, holding numerous awards such as the National Film Awards and the Padma Vibhushan. 

Asha Bhosle Popular Songs

Some of her most loved and evergreen songs include, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko,” “Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja,” “In Aankhon Ki Masti,” “Dil Cheez Kya Hai,” “Aao Huzoor Tumko,” and “Yeh Mera Dil.” Her songs are timeless classic and continu ot be popular among all generations of music lovers even today.

Also Read: Did Sykkuno Cheat While In A Relationship? ‘Secret Girlfriend’ Mystery Deepens As VTuber Allegations Raise Serious Questions- Who Is She? 

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Asha Bhosle Health Update: ‘Better and Recovering’ After 92-Year-Old Legendary Singer Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital Due to Chest Infection

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Asha Bhosle Health Update: ‘Better and Recovering’ After 92-Year-Old Legendary Singer Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital Due to Chest Infection
Asha Bhosle Health Update: ‘Better and Recovering’ After 92-Year-Old Legendary Singer Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital Due to Chest Infection
Asha Bhosle Health Update: ‘Better and Recovering’ After 92-Year-Old Legendary Singer Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital Due to Chest Infection
Asha Bhosle Health Update: ‘Better and Recovering’ After 92-Year-Old Legendary Singer Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital Due to Chest Infection

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