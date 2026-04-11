Did Sykkuno Cheat While In A Relationship? ‘Secret Girlfriend’ Mystery Deepens As VTuber Allegations Raise Serious Questions- Who Is She?

Sykkunoo is at the centre of a growing controversy after a VTuber accuses him of emotional manipulation and cheating. Popular Twitch streamer Sykkuno is at the centre of a growing controversy after serious allegations come to light online. VTuber HemomalVT claims the “softy” streamer was an emotional manipulator who cheated in a relationship. In the midst of the controversy, a question is burning through social media: Did he cheat? And who is this ‘secret girlfriend’?

Controversy Begins as Allegations Come to Light

The controversy began on April 10, 2026, after HemomalVT posted a 32-page document accusing Sykkuno of being a “serial cheater and manipulator.”

Sykkuno allegedly maintained multiple romantic relationships while in a long term relationship with a woman since 2021, according to HemomalVT. She also claims the streamer emotionally engaged with multiple women when already in a relationship, without revealing he already had a girlfriend.

HemomalVT also claims Sykkuno pursued women while presenting himself as “looking for a committed relationship,” but targeting smaller or newer content creators.

‘Secret Girlfriend’ Claims: What Do We Know?

One of the most debated aspects of the controversy is the claim that Sykkuno had a long-term, possibly live-in girlfriend since 2021 a relationship that was never publicly disclosed.

As of now, there is no confirmed identity of this alleged girlfriend. Sykkuno has consistently kept his personal life private, and no official statement confirming a relationship has surfaced.

The lack of clarity has only deepened speculation, with fans and followers trying to piece together details from past streams and collaborations.

Link-Ups With Fellow Streamers: Rumours vs Reality

Over the years, Sykkuno has frequently been linked with fellow creators, including Valkyrae and Kkatamina.

His close friendship with Valkyrae marked by strong on-screen chemistry and collaborations led fans to “ship” the duo. Similarly, his living arrangement and content collaborations with Kkatamina sparked speculation.

However, none of these relationships were ever confirmed, and both were widely understood to be friendships rather than romantic involvements.

Past Statements on Marriage Resurface

Amid the controversy, an old clip of Sykkuno discussing marriage has resurfaced online, adding another layer to the debate.

In the clip, he jokingly stated that he does not wish to get married and made controversial remarks about not wanting to marry someone with “mental problems.” While he later clarified he was joking, the comments are now being re-examined in light of the allegations.

Other Names and Alleged Patterns

In her document, HemomalVT also referenced another creator, Elfilea, suggesting that similar experiences may not have been isolated.

She alleged that Sykkuno would often maintain emotional closeness with multiple women, plan meetings at events, and even provide financial support claims that have yet to be independently verified.

Adding to the discourse, an old clip of Pokimane describing Sykkuno’s behaviour as “random” and “unexpected” has resurfaced, further fuelling online speculation.

No Official Response Yet

As of now, Sykkuno has not publicly responded to the allegations. Without confirmation or denial from his side, the claims remain unverified.

The situation continues to evolve, with fans divided some demanding accountability, while others urge caution against drawing conclusions without concrete evidence.

While the internet debates the allegations, one question continues to dominate headlines:

Did Sykkuno cheat while in a relationship, and who is the alleged ‘secret girlfriend’?

Until verified information or an official response emerges, the answers remain unclear leaving behind a controversy that challenges the image of one of gaming’s most “wholesome” personalities.

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