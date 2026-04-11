Veteran Actor Ranjeet Takes Fitness To Another Level, Trying Cable Chest Fly At 84- Watch Viral Video

It’s Saturday—you woke up late, swapped breakfast for brunch, skipped lunch, and decided to give your workout a miss because, well, it’s the weekend. But veteran actor Ranjeet is clearly on a very different wavelength.
At 84, the iconic Bollywood villain recently shared a workout video that quickly went viral, racking up over 5.6 million views and earning the tag of the “cutest thing on the internet” from fans and celebrities alike.
Ranjeet’s Viral Workout Moment
In the clip, his daughter Divyanka Bedi is seen guiding him through a cable chest fly. She patiently explains the technique, reminding him to keep his shoulders steady while performing the exercise.
Adding a fun twist, she asks him to imagine he’s chasing a heroine in a film and needs to hold her. With a smile, Ranjeet effortlessly completes the move, making the moment both adorable and inspiring.
Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “Ayee… Agar aisa hi workout karunga, to humesha fit rahunga… thanks to my coach and daughter.”
Why Cable Chest Fly Works
The cable chest fly is known for effectively targeting the pectoral muscles. It allows for a controlled stretch and squeeze, improves chest isolation, engages the core, and can even enhance balance and posture.
Celebs React
Actor Harshvardhan Rane, known for Sanam Teri Kasam, called the video the “cutest thing on the internet,” while Nikitin Dheer dropped a heart emoji in the comments. Fans echoed the sentiment, with one user writing, “Papa Ranjeet is the coolest.”
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Olivia Sarkar is a Senior Content Producer on the Entertainment and Lifestyle desk with 6 years of experience. In 6 years, she worked with ANI, IANS, Zee News. Known for covering trends and engaging storytelling, she covers a wide spectrum of topics including entertainment news, fashion, fitness, health, food, travel, astrology. From major film announcements to industry controversies. Throughout her career, she has interviewed several notable personalities such as Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty, Miss World 2024 USA contestant Victoria DiSorbo, Miss France 2020 Clémence Botino.Her interview portfolio also includes celebrities like Milind Soman, Tiger Shroff, and Vikrant Massey, along with acclaimed singers Shubha Mudgal and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Jaspinder Narula. Beyond work, Olivia enjoys exploring new food joints, being wanderlust, and writing poetry. You can reach her out on X: @OliviaSarkar11