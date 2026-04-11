Veteran Actor Ranjeet Takes Fitness To Another Level, Trying Cable Chest Fly At 84- Watch Viral Video

It’s Saturday—you woke up late, swapped breakfast for brunch, skipped lunch, and decided to give your workout a miss because, well, it’s the weekend. But veteran actor Ranjeet is clearly on a very different wavelength.

At 84, the iconic Bollywood villain recently shared a workout video that quickly went viral, racking up over 5.6 million views and earning the tag of the “cutest thing on the internet” from fans and celebrities alike.

Ranjeet’s Viral Workout Moment

In the clip, his daughter Divyanka Bedi is seen guiding him through a cable chest fly. She patiently explains the technique, reminding him to keep his shoulders steady while performing the exercise.

Adding a fun twist, she asks him to imagine he’s chasing a heroine in a film and needs to hold her. With a smile, Ranjeet effortlessly completes the move, making the moment both adorable and inspiring.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “Ayee… Agar aisa hi workout karunga, to humesha fit rahunga… thanks to my coach and daughter.”

Why Cable Chest Fly Works

The cable chest fly is known for effectively targeting the pectoral muscles. It allows for a controlled stretch and squeeze, improves chest isolation, engages the core, and can even enhance balance and posture.

Celebs React

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, known for Sanam Teri Kasam, called the video the “cutest thing on the internet,” while Nikitin Dheer dropped a heart emoji in the comments. Fans echoed the sentiment, with one user writing, “Papa Ranjeet is the coolest.”

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