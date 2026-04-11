Raaka Cast Fees Revealed: Allu Arjun Paid 7 Times More Than Deepika Padukone?

Actor Deepika Padukone is reportedly being paid significantly less than her co-star Allu Arjun for their upcoming film Raaka. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Arjun is said to be earning around ₹175 crore, while Deepika’s fee is estimated at ₹25 crore. The same report suggests that Rashmika Mandanna will receive approximately ₹5–7 crore for her role. However, these figures have not been officially confirmed. Raaka marks director Atlee’s next big venture after the blockbuster Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. With a reported budget of ₹700 crore, the film is among the most expensive Indian productions currently in the works.

Apart from the lead trio, reports indicate that Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor will also play key roles.

First Glimpse Creates Buzz

On the occasion of Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday, the makers unveiled the film’s first poster, offering a striking look into its world. The image featured Arjun with his face partially covered in thick fur, accompanied by a tusk-like element, emphasizing a mysterious and intense persona.

The actor is expected to take on triple roles in the film — a cop, a half-human half-monster, and the father of these two characters — adding intrigue to the narrative.

Scale, Production and Shoot Plans

Backed by Sun Pictures, Raaka is being mounted on a massive scale. The next shooting schedule is slated to begin in Mumbai, with production expected to continue throughout the year and wrap up by the end of 2026.

A Visually Intense and Aggressive World

The title poster features rugged textures, fur elements, and tusk-like visuals, hinting at a raw and aggressive narrative tone. The golden ‘RAAKA’ title adds a sense of grandeur and cinematic scale.

Allu Arjun’s transformation — complete with a shaved head, thick beard, and piercing gaze — suggests a fierce, possibly tribal or warrior-like character.

Sci-Fi Narrative With Mythical Undertones

Helmed by Atlee, Raaka is described as a high-budget pan-India sci-fi action drama. The story is said to revolve around a reincarnation-driven narrative spanning multiple timelines.

Allu Arjun is expected to portray a powerful warrior with a creature-like avatar, tasked with restoring cosmic balance in a world threatened by ancient and primordial chaos.

Title Announcement and Hype

Announcing the film’s title, Sun Pictures shared, “#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka. Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits,” tagging the lead cast and director. Prior to the reveal, Allu Arjun had teased fans with a post announcing the title drop, further building anticipation around the ambitious project.

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