Akshay Kumar Fans Go Gaga, Climb Escalator Handrail To Catch His Glimpse — Watch Viral Video

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Bhooth Bangla, which also marks his reunion with director Priyadarshan. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Recently, Akshay, along with Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi, visited Gaur City Mall to promote the film. What was meant to be a routine promotional event quickly turned into a frenzy, as massive crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Videos from the venue, now widely circulating online, capture the sheer scale and intensity of the turnout.

The situation soon grew chaotic, with fans pushing forward in large numbers, leading to a near stampede-like scenario. With limited space available, some attendees even climbed escalator railings to get a better view. On the ground floor, where Akshay was interacting with fans, barricades were breached as people jostled to move closer to the stage.

Despite the commotion, Akshay remained composed and continued engaging with the crowd in his signature style, keeping the atmosphere lively.

Earlier, the actor had unveiled the first-look motion poster of Bhooth Bangla on Instagram, showcasing him in a striking ‘tantrik’-inspired avatar — a stark departure from his recent roles.

Shirtless and seated on an eerie throne adorned with demonic faces, he sported black sunglasses and multiple Rudraksha beads, exuding an intense, theatrical vibe. Clutching a rosary, he appeared mid-scream, hinting at the film’s horror-comedy tone. The poster was accompanied by a quirky caption: “Dus ko denge das-tak, intezar karo tab tak… Let the fun begin!”

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 17.

ALSO READ: Evergreen Michael Fandom: Michael Jackson Fans Travel Miles To Berlin For Michael Premiere