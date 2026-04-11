Evergreen Michael Fandom: Michael Jackson Fans Travel Miles To Berlin For Michael Premiere

Thousands of fans of Michael Jackson gathered in Berlin on Friday for the premiere of the much-anticipated biopic Michael, showing unwavering support for the late pop icon despite long-standing controversies surrounding his legacy.

Fans Show Unwavering Support

The film, which stars his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, is already being projected as one of the highest-grossing music biopics of all time.

Among those waiting in line was Andy Escobar, a 31-year-old aircraft mechanic from the United States, who shared that he was nicknamed “MJ” in school due to his deep admiration for the singer. Addressing the allegations, he dismissed them, saying, “We know that’s not true.”

Similarly, Megane Kittler, a Berlin-based educator originally from France, pointed out that Jackson had been acquitted in court, reinforcing her belief in his innocence.

Limited Access, Citywide Celebrations

While only around 4,000 fans secured seats for the exclusive screening—distributed through prize draws—Berlin is hosting a weekend full of themed events for the wider fanbase. These include panel discussions with the film’s creators, exhibitions dedicated to Jackson’s life and legacy, and themed parties across the city.

A Legacy Marked by Controversy

Jackson, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 50 due to a propofol overdose, faced multiple allegations of child sexual abuse during his lifetime. Although he was acquitted in a 2005 criminal trial and never convicted in any court, the accusations continued to cast a shadow over his reputation.

Production Challenges and Delayed Release

Reports from Variety suggest that Michael was initially intended to explore the impact of these allegations. However, significant portions of the film were reportedly removed after legal complications involving prior settlement agreements restricted references to one of the accusers. This led to extensive rewrites and pushed the film’s release date from April 2025 to a later window.

Box Office Expectations

Backed by Lionsgate, the film is aiming for an impressive $700 million at the global box office. If achieved, it would rank among the most successful music biopics ever, second only to Bohemian Rhapsody, which grossed over $900 million worldwide.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima Kapoor To Debut With Mother Neetu Kapoor — Check Release Date, First Poster Look And Plot