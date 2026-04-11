Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima Kapoor To Debut With Mother Neetu Kapoor — Check Release Date, First Poster Look And Plot

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Donald Trump Iran strike Sreeleela adivi sesh Cricket strait of hormuz Aditya Dhar film Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima Kapoor To Debut With Mother Neetu Kapoor — Check Release Date, First Poster Look And Plot

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima Kapoor To Debut With Mother Neetu Kapoor — Check Release Date, First Poster Look And Plot

The makers of Daadi Ki Shaadi, starring Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, have officially unveiled the title and release date of the much-anticipated family drama. The film is set to hit theatres on May 8 this year, promising a wholesome mix of drama, humour, and emotions.

Daadi ki Shaadi (Photo: IG)
Daadi ki Shaadi (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 11, 2026 11:48:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima Kapoor To Debut With Mother Neetu Kapoor — Check Release Date, First Poster Look And Plot

The makers of Daadi Ki Shaadi, starring Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, have officially unveiled the title and release date of the much-anticipated family drama. The film is set to hit theatres on May 8 this year, promising a wholesome mix of drama, humour, and emotions.

Sharing the announcement on social media, the makers teased audiences with an intriguing caption:
“Daadi is breaking the internet — and the rules! Is the family with her or against her? Find out in Daadi Ki Shaadi, releasing on 8th May. Gen D to Gen Z — all are invited.”

A Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

Alongside Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Neetu Kapoor and sister of Ranbir Kapoor.

You Might Be Interested In

The ensemble cast also includes Sadia Khateeb in a pivotal role, along with South superstar Sarath Kumar, Nikhat Hegde, and Tejaswini Kolhapure.

First Look and Film Details

The makers recently dropped a feel-good poster, offering a glimpse into the film’s quirky and emotional narrative. Positioned as a joyful yet surprising family entertainer, the movie revolves around a family navigating the unexpected marriage of their matriarch.

Backed by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies Production, the film is written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan. Interestingly, the project was earlier slated for a December release before being rescheduled.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Bollywood Debut

Riddhima wrapped up the shoot in May last year and shared an emotional note reflecting on her first film experience. Calling it a deeply special journey, she highlighted how the experience shaped her learning and growth.

She revealed that over 200 people came together across 52 days to bring the story to life, describing the process as filled with laughter, emotions, and memorable moments.

A Supportive Family and Memorable Experience

In earlier interviews, Riddhima spoke about the unwavering support from her family, especially her mother Neetu Kapoor. She shared how the two rehearsed lines together daily, making the experience even more meaningful.

Talking about being on set, she described the environment as a “second home” and called working alongside her mother a surreal experience, adding that their real-life bond translated beautifully on screen.

From OTT Appearance to Big Screen

Before stepping into films, Riddhima gained recognition through her appearance in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, where she shared screen space with Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey.

With Daadi Ki Shaadi, she now takes a significant step into Bollywood, making her big-screen debut in what promises to be a heartwarming family entertainer.

ALSO READ:  Emily In Paris Shoot Locations Revealed: THESE Romantic Locations Are Next Spot For Season 6

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Daadi ki Shaadikapil sharmaNeetu Kapoorranbir kapoorRiddhima Kapoor

RELATED News

Emily In Paris Shoot Locations Revealed: THESE Romantic Locations Are Next Spot For Season 6

Who Is Sreeleela? Actress Faces Backlash After Period Remarks Spark Heated Online Debate Over Women Working During Menstruation Controversy

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur Film Earns Rs 6.50 Crore, Beats HIT 2 but Trails Ikkis Amid Mixed Reviews

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Buzz Peaks As Makers Drop Hints, Fans Expect Big Twists And Surprise Streaming Update Soon

Bollywood MMS Movies You Can’t Miss THIS Weekend: Binge Watch The Thrilling List

LATEST NEWS

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Released: Check Selection Status and Download State-wise PDF

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima Kapoor To Debut With Mother Neetu Kapoor — Check Release Date, First Poster Look And Plot

Brazil Shocker: Tayane Cachoeira Dalazen Bitten By Nurse Shark Mid-Surf, Terrifying Moment Caught On Camera, Miraculously Survives And Recovers

IPL vs PSL | ‘More Movie Than Cricket…’, Former RCB Star Batter ‘Shocking’ Statement Over Indian Premier League Goes Viral | Video

WATCH: Daryl Mitchell Refuses to Face Usman Tariq, Objects to Spinner’s Pause Before Delivering The Ball in PSL 2026

Gold and Silver Rate Today (11 April 2026): MCX Gold Jumps to ₹1,52,690, Up 2% Weekly as US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Weaken Dollar; Check Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Vrindavan Boat Accident: First Video Of Mathura Tragedy Surfaces; Devotees Seen Singing Bhajans Without Life Jackets, At Least 10 Dead

Telangana Inter Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memo Download Link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

Avani Institute of Design Announces Admissions for B.Arch Programme 2026-27

Minab 168: Iranian Delegation’s ‘Companions’ — Blood-Soaked Bags And Shoes — On Flight To Pakistan For Peace Talks

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima Kapoor To Debut With Mother Neetu Kapoor — Check Release Date, First Poster Look And Plot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima Kapoor To Debut With Mother Neetu Kapoor — Check Release Date, First Poster Look And Plot

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima Kapoor To Debut With Mother Neetu Kapoor — Check Release Date, First Poster Look And Plot
Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima Kapoor To Debut With Mother Neetu Kapoor — Check Release Date, First Poster Look And Plot
Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima Kapoor To Debut With Mother Neetu Kapoor — Check Release Date, First Poster Look And Plot
Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima Kapoor To Debut With Mother Neetu Kapoor — Check Release Date, First Poster Look And Plot

QUICK LINKS