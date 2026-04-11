Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima Kapoor To Debut With Mother Neetu Kapoor — Check Release Date, First Poster Look And Plot

The makers of Daadi Ki Shaadi, starring Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, have officially unveiled the title and release date of the much-anticipated family drama. The film is set to hit theatres on May 8 this year, promising a wholesome mix of drama, humour, and emotions.

Sharing the announcement on social media, the makers teased audiences with an intriguing caption:

“Daadi is breaking the internet — and the rules! Is the family with her or against her? Find out in Daadi Ki Shaadi, releasing on 8th May. Gen D to Gen Z — all are invited.”

A Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

Alongside Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Neetu Kapoor and sister of Ranbir Kapoor.

The ensemble cast also includes Sadia Khateeb in a pivotal role, along with South superstar Sarath Kumar, Nikhat Hegde, and Tejaswini Kolhapure.

First Look and Film Details

The makers recently dropped a feel-good poster, offering a glimpse into the film’s quirky and emotional narrative. Positioned as a joyful yet surprising family entertainer, the movie revolves around a family navigating the unexpected marriage of their matriarch.

Backed by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies Production, the film is written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan. Interestingly, the project was earlier slated for a December release before being rescheduled.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Bollywood Debut

Riddhima wrapped up the shoot in May last year and shared an emotional note reflecting on her first film experience. Calling it a deeply special journey, she highlighted how the experience shaped her learning and growth.

She revealed that over 200 people came together across 52 days to bring the story to life, describing the process as filled with laughter, emotions, and memorable moments.

A Supportive Family and Memorable Experience

In earlier interviews, Riddhima spoke about the unwavering support from her family, especially her mother Neetu Kapoor. She shared how the two rehearsed lines together daily, making the experience even more meaningful.

Talking about being on set, she described the environment as a “second home” and called working alongside her mother a surreal experience, adding that their real-life bond translated beautifully on screen.

From OTT Appearance to Big Screen

Before stepping into films, Riddhima gained recognition through her appearance in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, where she shared screen space with Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey.

With Daadi Ki Shaadi, she now takes a significant step into Bollywood, making her big-screen debut in what promises to be a heartwarming family entertainer.

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