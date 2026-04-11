Emily In Paris Shoot Locations Revealed: THESE Romantic Locations Are Next Spot For Season 6

Greece and Monaco have been selected as the latest filming destinations for the sixth season of Netflix’s popular romantic comedy series Emily in Paris. The show has previously been shot in picturesque locations such as Rome, Venice, Saint-Tropez and Megève. Ahead of production, creator Darren Star is set to appear at PaleyFest LA on Friday alongside key cast members including Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and Andrew Fleming, as reported by Variety. The much-loved series is expected to begin filming in May, continuing its tradition of showcasing glamorous international backdrops.

Emily in Paris Season 6 Filming Update

The series continues to perform strongly on Netflix, retaining its global popularity. Season 5 debuted at No. 2 on the platform’s Top 10 list, garnering an impressive 13.5 million views within its first four days. The momentum remained steady in the following week, with the show maintaining its position and adding another 13.3 million views, according to Variety. While details about Season 6 are still under wraps, anticipation among fans continues to build.

Earlier, the show faced a tragic moment when assistant director Diego Borella passed away at the age of 47. He reportedly collapsed on the sets in Italy during the filming of Season 5. The incident occurred while preparations were underway for a final scene at Hotel Danieli in Venice, where he was later pronounced dead.

What to Expect from Season 6

In an earlier conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, creator Darren Star reflected on Emily’s journey across five seasons, hinting at her emotional clarity in the finale. He suggested that Emily has realised her true desire to stay in Paris permanently, rather than treating it as a temporary chapter.

Star also offered insight into Emily’s relationship with Gabriel, indicating that a reunion may not happen immediately. However, he hinted that the possibility of the two finding their way back to each other remains open, leaving room for further developments in the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone vs Ranveer Singh Net Worth 2026: Who Is Richer? Inside Their Combined ₹700+ Crore Fortune, Luxury Mansions and Car Collection