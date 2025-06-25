Who Was Mikayla Raines? Beloved Save A Fox Founder And YouTuber Dies By Suicide At 29

Mikayla Raines from Save A Fox, the woman who made rescuing foxes cool, has died, and honestly, the animal rescue world is wrecked.

She was only 29. The cause? Suicide. Doesn’t get more gut-wrenching than that. People all over the globe are reeling, especially folks who knew her as the fox whisperer with the unstoppable smile.

Mikayla Raines’ Husband Breaks the Heartbreaking News

Mikayla Raines’ husband, Ethan, broke the news himself on the Save A Fox socials. He dropped a video, fighting tears, just laying it all out: Mikayla struggled with her mental health for years.

Autism, borderline personality disorder, depression—the whole triple whammy. “Even just, like, talking to people could be way harder for her than anyone realised,” Ethan admitted. Honestly, you never really know what someone’s dealing with, even when they look like they’ve got it all together.

Mikayla Raines’ Death: Real Pain, Real Battles

People saw the happy fox rescuer, but—man—Mikayla was carrying a ton of weight nobody else saw. She was crazy empathetic (kind of had to be, for that job), but that also meant every jab, every mean comment, cut deep.

“Her heart would break for every animal, but it could break just as easily for herself,” Ethan said. She found meaning in saving animals, but the emotional toll? Heavy stuff.

The Dark Side of Animal Rescue, Which Mikayla Raines Faced

And here’s the ugly part—she got hammered online. Not just random trolls, either. People *inside* the animal rescue scene, folks she’d trusted, turned on her. That betrayal? Brutal. “She was bullied every single day,” Ethan confessed, “and the worst came from people she thought were her own.” Imagine putting your soul into a cause, and then getting burned by your own crowd. That’s enough to mess anyone up.

She leaves behind Ethan and their little girl, Freya. Ethan says he’s gonna keep the mission alive, no matter what. “She gave everything to animals who had nobody else,” he said. “Now, I’ll make sure the world never forgets her voice—or her work.” Honestly, what else can you say? The world lost a real one.

If Mikayla’s story doesn’t make people rethink how they treat each other online, I don’t know what will. Cyberbullying isn’t just a buzzword—it’s deadly, especially for people already fighting their own mental demons. Her death is sparking serious talk everywhere about kindness, support, and how badly we need to step it up when it comes to mental health.

Mikayla Raines’ Impact

She might be gone, but Mikayla’s legacy is anything but dead. The animals she saved, the fans she inspired, the movement she started—it all lives on.

People are sharing their favourite Mikayla moments, swapping stories about how she made them care about foxes, and just kind of banding together in grief. The hope? Maybe her story pushes people to be a little less cruel, a little more human—online, offline, everywhere.

