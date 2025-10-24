Who’s Sachin Sanghvi? ‘Stree 2’ Songs Composer, Briefly Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Woman

Sachin Sanghvi, one half of Bollywood super composer duo Sachin-Jigar, recently found himself in the hardship of a sex embarrassment before winning his bail. This composer is famed for his chartbusters in the blockbusters Stree 2 and Bhediya.

He landed in legal controversy after a complaint of a woman in her twenties. The very serious allegations have cast a pall on his successful career, and the duo has made music for many successful Hindi and Gujarati language films since their official relationship started in 2009, according to reports.

The Allegations and Legal Recourse

The woman who opened the complaint allegedly stated that Sanghvi contacted her first through a direct message on Instagram in February 2024. The woman alleges that the interaction started with something that appeared to be a handshake kind of offer for a professional opportunity in the music album.

After the exchange of contact details, the complainant alleged that the composer invited her to his studio, where he proposed marriage and, after that, repeatedly sexually assaulted her. The authorities acted upon the complaint and carried out a brief arrest of Sanghvi under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Composer’s Defence and Immediate Release

In fact, immediately after he was arrested, Sanghvi was released on bail, which suggests that he would stabilise to re-enter the court to challenge the legality of the charges laid against him. Aditya Mithe, his attorney, in his statement mentioned that the allegations contained in the First Information Report (FIR) are “an absolute fabrication and are unsubstantiated” and have no merits.

His lawyer also alleged that police arrest was illegal; hence, bail was granted almost immediately. The defence team now plans to contest just about all the charges filed in the ongoing legal proceedings to ensure a long battle clear the name of the composer.

