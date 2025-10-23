Karan Johar’s Shocking Confession: Reveals Losing Virginity At 26, Janhvi Kapoor Left Speechless By His Bold Admission

Karan Johar- filmmaker- television presenter, generally holding the cards when it comes to eliciting those slow, unrushed, drama-filled confessions from celebrities, graced the couch of a chat show hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna with the actress Janhvi Kapoor. Of course, this episode caught fire immediately, on the simple game of “Truth or Lie”, which paved the way for possibly a scandalous personal revelation.

Janhvi confronted KJo with: ‘Tell me one scandalous truth and one fabricated lie.’ Karan typically replied with: “I lost my virginity when I was 26, and I have been in bed with a member of your family.”

Age of Innocence: The ‘Late bloomer’ Revelation

The first part of the confession-the virginity confession-was true. Karan thus candidly admitted that he was what he called a “late bloomer” since he lost his virginity at the age of 26.

This detail about age 26 caught one off-guard because it provided a rare glimpse into the otherwise flamboyant personality of the director, showing a departure from his usual guarded public stance concerning personal matters. The director’s candid confession added one more dimension to the public understanding of his journey.

The Janhvi Kapoor Family Joke

The intimate involvement accusations with a member of Janhvi Kapoor’s family-formulated in the latter half of his reply-turned out to be rather mischievous ones. Nevertheless, the effect of the statement was clearly felt, leaving Janhvi Kapoor in a state of shock while the hosts, Kajol and Twinkle, had a hearty laugh.

As a clarification to his spine-chilling joke, Karan confirmed the late loss of virginity but then denied the scandalous gossip involving any personal linking of himself to Janhvi’s relatives, thus epitomizing his brand of on-screen humor and the spontaneous charm of the show.

The scandalous revelation and resultant Janhvi Kapoor shock made the moment into one of the defining highlights that symbolize the fiery dynamic of celebrity chat shows.

Also Read: Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment