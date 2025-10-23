LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Karan Johar’s Shocking Confession: Reveals Losing Virginity At 26, Janhvi Kapoor Left Speechless By His Bold Admission

Karan Johar’s Shocking Confession: Reveals Losing Virginity At 26, Janhvi Kapoor Left Speechless By His Bold Admission

Filmmaker Karan Johar shocked Janhvi Kapoor by revealing he lost his virginity at 26 during a “Truth or Lie” game on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s show. His cheeky remark about Janhvi’s family left everyone stunned, blending humor, shock, and candid charm in one viral moment.

Karan Johar’s Scandalous Confession at 26 Shocks Janhvi Kapoor on Kajol-Twinkle’s Chat Show (Pc: Instagram)
Karan Johar’s Scandalous Confession at 26 Shocks Janhvi Kapoor on Kajol-Twinkle’s Chat Show (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 23, 2025 15:57:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Karan Johar’s Shocking Confession: Reveals Losing Virginity At 26, Janhvi Kapoor Left Speechless By His Bold Admission

Karan Johar- filmmaker- television presenter, generally holding the cards when it comes to eliciting those slow, unrushed, drama-filled confessions from celebrities, graced the couch of a chat show hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna with the actress Janhvi Kapoor. Of course, this episode caught fire immediately, on the simple game of “Truth or Lie”, which paved the way for possibly a scandalous personal revelation. 

Janhvi confronted KJo with: ‘Tell me one scandalous truth and one fabricated lie.’ Karan typically replied with: “I lost my virginity when I was 26, and I have been in bed with a member of your family.”

Age of Innocence: The ‘Late bloomer’ Revelation

The first part of the confession-the virginity confession-was true. Karan thus candidly admitted that he was what he called a “late bloomer” since he lost his virginity at the age of 26.

This detail about age 26 caught one off-guard because it provided a rare glimpse into the otherwise flamboyant personality of the director, showing a departure from his usual guarded public stance concerning personal matters. The director’s candid confession added one more dimension to the public understanding of his journey.

The Janhvi Kapoor Family Joke

The intimate involvement accusations with a member of Janhvi Kapoor’s family-formulated in the latter half of his reply-turned out to be rather mischievous ones. Nevertheless, the effect of the statement was clearly felt, leaving Janhvi Kapoor in a state of shock while the hosts, Kajol and Twinkle, had a hearty laugh.

As a clarification to his spine-chilling joke, Karan confirmed the late loss of virginity but then denied the scandalous gossip involving any personal linking of himself to Janhvi’s relatives, thus epitomizing his brand of on-screen humor and the spontaneous charm of the show.

The scandalous revelation and resultant Janhvi Kapoor shock made the moment into one of the defining highlights that symbolize the fiery dynamic of celebrity chat shows.

Also Read: Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 3:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: janhvi kapoorkajoltwinkle khanna

RELATED News

Did Prabhas Bulk Up For Bahubali By Eating 20 Eggs Every Single Day? Truth Behind His ‘Frustrating’ Diet Finally Revealed

‘Baby On The Way’ Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Announce Second Pregnancy Amid Grand Family Festivities

Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Top 5 Actresses Who Make More Money Than Their Husbands

Did BTS’ Jungkook Click Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan? The Truth Behind Viral Image Is…

‘Thank You, Tulsi Ji’: Bill Gates Makes Surprise Debut On Indian TV In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, WATCH!

LATEST NEWS

Earth Faces Potential Threat From Mysterious Alien Object 3I/ATLAS? Harvard Scientist Claims…

Agricultural equipment maker Lindsay misses Q4 revenue estimates, sees soft demand 

Hafele Profin Aluminium Profile Range Redefines Modern Kitchens with Stack Modular Shelving

UPDATE 1-Lazard's third-quarter profit rises on resurgence in dealmaking

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 32): Mumbai Meteors qualify for Semi-Finals with win over Chennai Blitz

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Set to Run Special Trains For Chhath Puja 2025

Karan Johar’s Shocking Confession: Reveals Losing Virginity At 26, Janhvi Kapoor Left Speechless By His Bold Admission

FRENCH CIVIL COURT: TOTALENERGIES COULD BE FINED 10 THOUSAND EUROS PER DAY FOR EACH DAY IT DOES NOT REMOVE SUCH STATEMENTS, FOR 180 DAYS MAXIMUM

Who Is Paul Kapur? Indian-Origin Man Sworn In As Top US Diplomat For South And Central Asian Affairs

Tesla’s big gamble that introducing new models no longer matters

Karan Johar’s Shocking Confession: Reveals Losing Virginity At 26, Janhvi Kapoor Left Speechless By His Bold Admission

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karan Johar’s Shocking Confession: Reveals Losing Virginity At 26, Janhvi Kapoor Left Speechless By His Bold Admission

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karan Johar’s Shocking Confession: Reveals Losing Virginity At 26, Janhvi Kapoor Left Speechless By His Bold Admission
Karan Johar’s Shocking Confession: Reveals Losing Virginity At 26, Janhvi Kapoor Left Speechless By His Bold Admission
Karan Johar’s Shocking Confession: Reveals Losing Virginity At 26, Janhvi Kapoor Left Speechless By His Bold Admission
Karan Johar’s Shocking Confession: Reveals Losing Virginity At 26, Janhvi Kapoor Left Speechless By His Bold Admission

QUICK LINKS