LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment

Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment

Smriti Irani brings Bill Gates to Indian TV in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, blending entertainment with awareness on maternal and newborn health. The cameo marks a groundbreaking collaboration between global philanthropy and Indian television storytelling.

Smriti Irani Unites with Bill Gates in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ for a Health Revolution(Pc: Instagram)
Smriti Irani Unites with Bill Gates in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ for a Health Revolution(Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 23, 2025 10:23:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment

Smriti Irani, a former actress and now a politician, has made a path-breaking attempt, fusing the traditions of global philanthropy and Indian prime-time TV, thereby getting Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, virtually featured on the popular TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

In an extension of her larger-than-life role as that of the matriarch Tulsi Virani, Smriti Irani aims to use the vast reach of the show to deliver a major public health message. Gates’s character will appear in a special three-episode arc in which he interacts with the Virani family via video call. Irani describes this historic moment as unprecedented in the promotion of awareness concerning maternal-newborn health, woven into a narrative framework that is interesting and relatable.

Focus on the Foundation’s Mission

That is a decision taken intending to heighten a most important social message: to integrate a global figure like Bill Gates, not as a fictional character, but as himself, the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Irani, the ex-Minister for Women and Child Development, actually requested that the Foundation use the absurdly big viewership of the saas-bahu drama genre for a Jan Andolan.

You Might Be Interested In

Maternal and newborn care is mentioned in the narrative, an area where the Gates Foundation has been actively involved, thereby allowing the cameo to serve a purpose rather than dishing out novelty. To that extent, the amalgamation of entertainment and education can be a strong vehicle to discuss health issues often pushed into specialized media.

A First-of-its-Kind Indian TV Cameo

Bill Gates’ video appearance in the Hindi-language soap opera is a massive gasp for the show producers; it’s indeed a landmark event for Indian television. This would be Gates’s second time on TV, having made his debut cameo in the American sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, this was shot as Tulsi Virani greeting an enigmatic visitor from America along with his famous “Jai Shri Krishna”-the reveal is spread all over several episodes, highlighting the anticipation build-up, supplemented by the show’s goodwill and star power.

This all-star cast has merged a figure beloved universally with that most culturally entrenched of environments, a narrative that will be guaranteed to raise eyebrows and, more importantly, turn the gaze of the public toward real action for women’s and children’s health across India.

Also Read: Shrinking Season 3 India Release: Stream Comedy Series, Cast, Plot, Episodes, And All You Need To Know

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 10:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bill gatesKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2smriti irani

RELATED News

Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case Update: CBI Gives Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s Family Rejects Report, Calls It An ‘Eyewash’

HBO Max hikes prices in US for second time in less than 18 months

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale

Netflix misses earnings targets after tax dispute in Brazil

LATEST NEWS

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment

Woman Gang-Raped and Robbed By Three Men Inside Her Home In Bengaluru

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (23.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Meet Anna Chapman, Infamous Russian Spy, Vladimir Putin Has Now Assigned Her The Role Of…

Exclusive-Nexperia's China unit resumes chip sales to domestic distributors, sources say

BRIEF-Exxon Reports Operations Require Flaring At Beaumont, Texas Complex

Bhai Dooj 2025 Puja Vidhi: Step-by-Step Guide with Do’s & Don’ts for Tilak Ritual at Home

EXCLUSIVE-Nexperia's China unit resumes chip sales to domestic distributors, sources say

‘I Quit’: Indian Startup Owner Decides To Leave Canada After Facing Problems With The System

Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment
Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment
Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment
Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment
QUICK LINKS