Why Can’t Singh Is Kinng Part 2 Ever Be Made Without Akshay Kumar? Here’s The Legal Secret Behind It

Directed by Anees Bazmee and released in 2008, Singh Is Kinng starred Akshay Kumar alongside Katrina Kaif, Om Puri, and others. The action comedy was a major hit, becoming the third-highest Bollywood grosser of the year with a lifetime collection of 68.5 crore rupees.

Akshay Kumar has been the face of some legendary Bollywood films, including Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Welcome. Many of these hits are being revived with new installments.

Recently, producer Shailendra Singh revealed his plans to develop a sequel to Singh Is Kinng with a fresh lead actor. However, Akshay isn’t ready to let go of this franchise and has taken steps to retain control over its future.

The Big Plan For Singh Is Kinng Part 2

In a recent interview, Shailendra Singh confirmed he’s working on Singh Is Kinng Part 2 and expressed interest in casting either Good Newwz star Diljit Dosanjh or Simmba star Ranveer Singh for the lead.

Yet, Akshay isn’t on board with this casting change, as he apparently believes Singh Is Kinng is his rightful role. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been a massive hit, fans are resistant to seeing new actors in his other iconic films like Hera Pheri, Welcome, Housefull, and Singh Is Kinng.

Akshay Kumar’s Production House Holds Rights to Singh Is Kinng

According to reports, Akshay Kumar’s production house holds a 50% stake in the intellectual property of Singh Is Kinng. This ownership means that no major decision regarding the franchise can be made without his approval.

His legal team issued a statement affirming that Akshay has joint ownership over all rights and interests in the film.

The statement clarified, “Mr. Akshay Kumar is the co-owner of the film Singh Is Kinng (‘Film’) and all the rights, title, interest, etc. of the Film. Any assertions…by Mr. Shailendra Singh… are entirely false and untrue. Neither does Mr. Shailendra Singh nor any other person have the right to produce any prequels or sequels… to the Film.”

The Legacy of Singh Is Kinng

