Home > Entertainment > Why Is Everyone Talking About Anunay Sood's Last Instagram Post? Check What It Is

The date of the Instagram post, only two days before his demise, has shocked his followers and contemporaries in the influencer and travel content community alike.

(Image Credit: Anunay Sood via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 6, 2025 13:11:08 IST

Anunay, just a few days before his sudden demise, posted about an ultra luxury car event in Las Vegas, quipping ‘I still can’t believe my weekend was with the gods and their machines.’ The photography featured him with the very few supercars at the recognition of Concours at Wynn Las Vegas. The post, with the caption and the setting, went viral right after the news of his death, thus adding a very poignant note to his last moments caught online.

Anunay was a travel influencer and photographer with a huge digital audience who had to go on this trip as part of his main story telling and visual content mission. The post represented both his love for travel and his gift of inspiring his audience, he was in and documented a world of reality and fantasy with ‘legends and dream machines’. Unfortunately, this peek at a Luxe weekend turned out to be one of his last posts; it now carries the weight of a bittersweet snapshot from his departure period. 



While the family confirmed the death of their 32 year old son and asked for privacy, they did not reveal the cause of death. The date of the Instagram post, only two days before his demise, has shocked his followers and contemporaries in the influencer and travel content community alike. It points to how rapidly the situation can change behind the posted images, and how a life of someone who immortalized dreams and destinations can just be cut short without any explanation. While the tributes are being made, the post is being recalled as one not only meant for its luxury and lifestyle context but as the last public message of an individual who had the gift of uplifting many across the globe.

Also Read: Who Was Anunay Sood Dating? Here’s What We Know So Far

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 1:07 PM IST
