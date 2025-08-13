LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!

Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!

In case you missed it, Sofia Coppola's Fairyland is the talk of Hollywood right now, as it's coming out very soon. Expect 1970s and 1980s San Francisco, dreamy visuals and AIDS-era heartbreak and of course, we've got Oscar buzz that has everyone whispering. Here's everything you need to know!

Sofia Coppola’s Fairyland Hits Theaters October 2025
Sofia Coppola’s Fairyland Hits Theaters October 2025

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 13, 2025 20:08:38 IST

Sofia Coppola’s Oscar-winning brilliance returns with Fairyland, an upcoming movie set to be released in the theatres on October 10, 2025. The film is an incredibly personal adaptation of Alysia Abbott’s memoir on the complex and tender father-daughter relationship amid the havoc wrought by counter-culture and AIDS in San Francisco. 

Featuring Scoot McNairy and Sophia Lillis, this lushly dramatic new work is destined to be a Coppola production as it mixes a nostalgia with soulful emotional depth to consolidate one’s vision as a filmmaker.

Fairyland: A Personal and Poignant Adaptation

Fairyland is an adaptation of Alysia Abbott’s 2013 memoir Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father, and this film is going to document her and his father’s life, Steve Abbott during the 1970s and 1980s. 

Coppola, attracted by the emotional core of the story, creates a story that holds an inward and quite personal intimacy yet comments on a larger cultural critic. The film explores the bohemian creativity of the time-set against the backdrop of the raging AIDS epidemic and its indelible mark on lives. The screenplay has been said to be extraordinarily sensitive, keeping the reflective tone of the memoir, tendering on the adjusting relationship of Alysia and Steve as they move together through love, loss, and identity.

Stellar Cast and Visual Craftsmanship

Scoot McNairy puts out a lifelong performance as Steve Abbott, the man pulling between artistic freedom and parental constraints. Sophia Lillis, as young Alysia, conjures subtle frailty as the character travels from childhood innocence into adulthood’s confrontation.

Coppola’s highly familiar partnership with cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd would significantly shape Fairyland with its dreamy touches-soft pastels, evocative lighting, and gilded period details that vividly submerse viewers within the time of the plot. 

Coppola’s Oscar-Winning Legacy

Lost in Translation (2003), for which she received the Oscar, remains the poster child of why Sofia Coppola authoritatively continues to carve her own path with her newest effort, Fairyland.

The intimacy with which personal stories speak to universal themes-alienation, identity, and human connection-shines bright. Critics have started pushing on the work in that category-a familiar buzz from past views of The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette. Fairyland makes sure that the audience knows it will continue to amaze with its deepest emotional gravitas.

Also Read: Antony Starr Bids Emotional Farewell To Homelander As The Boys Wraps Final Season: Highlight Of My Career

Tags: FAIRYLANDhollywoodUpcoming Movies

RELATED News

Swifties Alert! Taylor Swift On Travis Kelce’s Podcast, When And Where To Watch?
Why Did Zoe Kravitz End Up Destroying Taylor Swift’s Bathroom? Actress Recalls ‘Ripping Up The Tiles’
Adah Sharma Slams Critics Over The Kerala Story Winning National Award, ‘If That Is Political, Then So Be It’
Will Deadpool Make A Surprise Entry In Avengers: Doomsday? Ryan Reynolds’s Cryptic Post Goes Viral
Operation Sindoor Heroes Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh On KBC! Amitabh Bachchan Show’s Promo Sparks Outrage

LATEST NEWS

Corbin Bosch Punished by ICC for Breach Of Code Of Conduct In 2nd T20I vs Australia: Here’s Why
Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered
Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!
Delhi Stray-Dog Removal Order: Case Now Referred To 3-Judge Bench Of SC, Hearing Postponed
Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam
Sanju Samson Trade Deal Fails: CSK Prioritizes Ruturaj Gaikwad And Ravindra Jadeja Over Rajasthan Royals’ Offer
Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?
KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’
Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners
Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!
Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!
Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!
Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?