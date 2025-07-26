Why Keith Urban’s Name is Missing From Nicole Kidman’s Portuguese Residency Application

Nicole Kidman seems to be planning to spend more time in Europe. The Oscar-winning actress, 58, recently applied for residency in Portugal. This move hints that she might want to make the European country a bigger part of her life.

Nicole Kidman Portuguese Residency Application Sparks Interest

According to local news outlet SIC Notícias, Nicole submitted her application to Portugal’s Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum earlier this week. She was even seen stepping off a private jet in Cascais, which is a wealthy seaside town not far from Lisbon.

Reports say Nicole has been looking at some very fancy homes in exclusive gated communities in Portugal. This shows she’s serious about settling down there for a while. But one thing caught people’s attention — her husband Keith Urban’s name was nowhere to be found on the application papers.

Why Keith Urban Was Not Included in the Residency Papers

A source familiar with the situation told The Post that Keith, who is 57, couldn’t be part of the application because he was busy touring in the United States. “Keith was unable to be in Portugal for this appointment as he is currently on tour in the US and it is mandatory for applicants to be physically present in order to apply for the visa,” the insider said.

Keith is expected to file his own residency application when his schedule allows it. Even though he didn’t apply this time, Nicole and Keith already own a home in Portugal. However, their main residence will still be in Nashville for now.

The Star-Studded Appeal of Nicole Kidman’s Portuguese Residency Choice

Nicole seems to be interested in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, a luxury 722-acre community located about 81 miles south of Lisbon. This place is popular among celebrities like George Clooney and Paris Hilton, and it’s even home to royal family member Princess Eugenie.

There were also reports last year that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased a property there. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly spent more than $4.7 million on one of the new homes in the community.

Nicole Kidman Portuguese Residency Is Part of a Growing Global Lifestyle

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban already have a big real estate portfolio around the world. Since they got married in 2006, they have bought several properties including two connected penthouses in Sydney and a large estate in Tennessee.

The family usually divides their time between the United States and Australia. Now, it looks like Europe might become another important place for them. Nicole and Keith have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, who could enjoy this new lifestyle too.

As Nicole makes moves to secure Portuguese residency, it’s clear the actress and her husband are embracing a truly international life.

