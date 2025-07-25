Home > Entertainment > Why Is Pedro Pascal Being Dubbed ‘Creepy?’ Internet Daddy Faces Heat For Inappropriately Touching Vanessa Kirby

Fan's favourite Pedro Pascal is under public radar over viral clips showing him touching co-star Vanessa Kirby at The Fantastic Four: First Steps events. Pascal is being labeled "creepy" by some while his anxiety defense sparks debate. Is it harmless affection or a breach of boundaries? Hollywood watches closely.

Pedro Pascal Under Fire For 'Creepy' Displays of Affection with Female Co-stars
Pedro Pascal Under Fire For 'Creepy' Displays of Affection with Female Co-stars

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 25, 2025 21:57:00 IST

Pedro Pascal, the Internet Daddy is in a storm on the internet right now for his supposed bad behavior. Viral clips from the promotional events of his new movie, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” reveal him standing very close physically with his co-star, Vanessa Kirby. This PDA is not taken well by the netizens and the actor is facing a lot of backlash and tagged as “creepy.”





Pedro’s PDA With Vanessa Kirby Fuels Netizens 

The drama exploded after people caught Pascal, who’s 50, getting a little too handsy with Kirby, 36, on the red carpet and during interviews. There’s this one video from the “Fantastic Four” premiere, everyone’s seen it by now where Pascal straight up puts his hand on Kirby’s stomach and then just slides his arm around her waist. 

Netizens quickly added other examples, citing what they perceive as an excess of bodily contact in the form of repeated hand touches and arm hugs. While some of Pascal’s fans attribute his behavior to his already disclosed encounters with social anxiety, reasoning that he employs physical contact to connect with reality, many viewers are not convinced, referencing an apparent disparity in his handling of male versus female co-stars.

#MeToo Era Scrutiny and Public Perception

The outrage about Pascal’s actions is prompted by the current conversation about consent and professionalism in the entertainment industries, in the wake of the #MeToo movement. The scandal further enhances an increased sensitivity towards boundaries and personal space, even with colleagues who seem friendly.

 But Pedro fans have stormed X defending the actor as Vanessa Kirby is seen reciprocating the gestures several times, dividing fans into two groups.



Pedro Pascal’s Anxiety Defense

Pascal has candidly spoken about his anxiety struggles in previous interviews, noting that physical touch can be used to combat it at high-pressure events like press tours. Yet much of the internet is not convinced by this logic, wondering why his anxiety apparently only shows up in a largely female ensemble.

This has created criticism of citing mental health as a justification for potentially inappropriate behavior, further clouding the public’s view of his intentions and the nature of these contacts.

