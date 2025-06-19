Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > WHY Moviegoers Have Stopped Coming To Theatres? Aamir Khan Reveals, Refers Laapata Ladies, Ghajini As Example

WHY Moviegoers Have Stopped Coming To Theatres? Aamir Khan Reveals, Refers Laapata Ladies, Ghajini As Example

Aamir Khan tells RedFM that compelling storytelling will always outshine action-packed blockbusters. He embraces theatrical releases and resists early digital premieres, stating “I’m a cinema person” who trusts the audience and the power of a good narrative.

June 20, 2025 04:16:46 IST

The fact today remains that movie watchers have shrunk drastically in theatres. WHY? This is what Amir Khan answers in an interview with RedFM promoting Sittaare Zameen Par.  

Amir stressed on the building of a story – foundation of any film is a good story across romance, love, drama or action. He referred to Ghajini, noting, “Ghajini’s magic lay in its story, not its action.” Aamir dismissed the notion that today’s audiences crave only action. “I don’t believe today’s audience is so narrow-minded,” he stated, reinforcing his faith in emotionally resonant narratives.

Is OTT One Reason For People Not Walking Down To Theatres? 

Aamir acknowledged that post-COVID, the movie release strategies have shifted. Films now hit streaming platforms just 4–8 weeks after theatre release. This rapid home availability, he said, has altered viewing patterns.

He clarified, “I’m not blaming anyone – we created this. Our film confidence should drive audiences to theatre.” He cited Laapata Ladies, praising its storytelling but noting it underperformed in theatres due to viewers expecting quick OTT access. He believes films deserve a fair chance on the big screen.

I Said No To All Approaches For OOT Release Of Sitaare Zameen Par 

Despite digital interest, Aamir stood firm on theatrical exclusivity. He said he received multiple OTT proposals for Sitare Zameen Par but declined them all. “I only come to theatres. Call me old-fashioned—I’m a cinema person,” he declared.

Aamir credits his identity to the theatre experience and refuses to compromise it. “I trust my film and I trust my audience,” he added, pledging to honor cinemas over convenience-driven streaming trends.

The Audience Is Not Narrow Minded! 

In an age of instant gratification, Aamir remains a believer in shared moviegoing rituals—dark screening rooms, collective gasps, and applause. He pushed back on the label “narrow-minded audience” and instead championed narrative quality. By rejecting OTT deals and staying loyal to theatres, Aamir underscores his belief that a compelling story can still fill seats, even in homes flooded with new releases.

